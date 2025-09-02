The 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles host the Cowboys (8:20 ET, NBC).

Week 1 continues Friday night in Brazil, when the Chiefs face the Chargers in São Paulo (8 ET, YouTube), before Sunday’s slate of 13 games, including the Bills hosting the Ravens on “Sunday Night Football” (8:20 ET, NBC). Opening week wraps up with “Monday Night Football,” as the Vikings visit the Bears (8:20 ET, ESPN and ABC).

To welcome back football, NFL Nation reporters identified strengths and concerns for all 32 teams. Analyst Matt Bowen has a tip for winning your fantasy league; analytics writer Seth Walder makes 32 bold predictions; and ESPN Research provides a QB stat to know for every team heading into the season. In addition, you’ll find the chances for every team to win its division and make the playoffs, projected win totals and strength of schedule. Plus, depth charts, schedules and rosters for every team.

This is everything you need to know for the start of the season, which will conclude Feb. 8 at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) ranked every team from 1 to 32 based on how it projects the season to play out. The Baltimore Ravens start us off at No. 1:

Chances to make the playoffs: 78.6%

Chances to win division: 52.6%

Projected wins: 10.4

Strength of schedule: Ninth hardest

2024 record: 12-5

Biggest strength: Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is the most explosive playmaker in the league. Last season, he was as dangerous with his arm as his legs, leading the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.8) and yards per carry (6.6). With Jackson as its starting quarterback, Baltimore has a 70-24 record (.745) and has its sights set on a Super Bowl title. When Jackson has been sidelined over the past six seasons, the Ravens have gone 4-9 (.308). — Jamison Hensley

Biggest concern: Tyler Loop. This has the makings of the most complete team in Jackson’s eight-year run. The biggest change is going from Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, to Loop, a rookie sixth-round pick. According to Pro Football Reference’s database, of the 128 place-kickers in NFL history who have attempted 20 or more kicks as a rookie, 19 have hit or exceeded an 85% conversion rate. — Hensley

QB stat to know: Jackson enters 2025 looking to build on a career season, setting career-best marks in passing TDs (41) and passing yards (4,172). He can become the first quarterback since Peyton Manning (2003-05) to be named first-team All-Pro in three straight seasons. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Zay Flowers. A high-floor target due to his deployment in the Ravens’ offense, Flowers can win as a route runner or produce as a horizonal stretch option on schemed touches. Flowers averaged 12.2 points per game in 2024, and he had 11 games with double-digit production. With Flowers expected to see another 100 targets this season, he provides solid value at his current ADP. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Running back Keaton Mitchell will have at least four games with 20-plus fantasy points. This is more or less me running back (pun intended) my bold prediction from a year ago, when I was also bullish on Mitchell. Perhaps I was a year too early then. Even with the extra time passed, I have a hard time forgetting Mitchell’s 201 rush yards over expectation on 47 carries in 2023, per NFL Next Gen Stats. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on BAL

Chances to make the playoffs: 76.1%

Chances to win division: 56.0%

Projected wins: 10.3

Strength of schedule: Fourth hardest

2024 record: 14-3

Biggest strength: Exceptional run game. Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley became the all-time leading rusher for a single season (including playoffs) in 2024 while powering the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title. He operates behind one of the best offensive lines in football, which is returning four of five starters (right guard Mekhi Becton signed with the Chargers this offseason and has been replaced by Tyler Steen). Couple that ground attack with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, and you have an offense with a very high ceiling. — Tim McManus

Biggest concern: Replacements in the secondary. The Eagles parted with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Darius Slay this offseason and were unable to clearly identify their replacements this summer. Veteran Adoree’ Jackson seems to have gained an edge on Kelee Ringo but certainly didn’t run away with the job. Perhaps Jakorian Bennett, recently acquired from the Raiders, or rookie Mac McWilliams will claim the spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell at some point. Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba flashed brightly in his preseason debut against the Browns but has also been hampered by injuries, opening the door for third-year player Sydney Brown to try to secure the job, at least temporarily. — McManus

QB stat to know: To fill the role of offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore became the Saints head coach, the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo, who served as the team’s pass game coordinator each of the past four seasons. Over that span, Hurts ranked fourth in QBR when using motion, behind only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Brock Purdy. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Smith. The wide receiver has finished each of the past three seasons as a top-20 WR in PPR scoring. Yes, the offense in Philly is run-heavy with Barkley, and Smith will remain the No. 2 receiver opposite Brown. However, Smith averaged 7.1 targets per game in 2024 while averaging 14.4 PPG, including four games with 22 or more points. He is a fantasy WR3 in an offense that will move the ball and produce touchdowns. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo — who has zero career sacks — will record at least 5.0 sacks and finish in the top 10 in pass rush win rate. We saw the success Milton Williams had playing next to Jalen Carter, and there are already positive signs for Ojomo: He posted a 13% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle last season, which would have ranked seventh at the position had he played enough to qualify. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on PHI

Chances to make the playoffs: 74.8%

Chances to win division: 46.8%

Projected wins: 10.3

Strength of schedule: 11th hardest (tie)

2024 record: 15-2

Biggest strength: The Chiefs have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which is still the best coach-quarterback combination in the league. Mahomes was excellent in camp and has worked to improve his deep-ball passing. Reid and Mahomes are capable of adjusting during a game or the middle of the season to always give the Chiefs a chance to win. — Nate Taylor

Biggest concern: The Chiefs plan to protect the blind side of Mahomes with a rookie and a second-year player switching to a new position. Josh Simmons, the first-round pick, hasn’t played a game since October, when he sustained a season-ending torn patella in his last year at Ohio State. Kingsley Suamataia is the new left guard and has played one NFL game at the position. How Simmons and Suamataia perform this season will determine much of the Chiefs’ success on offense. — Taylor

QB stat to know: If Mahomes reaches the AFC Championship Game for an eighth consecutive season, he would match Tom Brady (2011-18) for the longest streak of conference championship starts since the 1970 merger. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: RB Isiah Pacheco. A Week 2 fibula fracture derailed Pacheco’s 2024 season, and the injury impacted his numbers when he returned in Weeks 13-18 (5.0 PPG). But if we go back to 2023, Pacheco averaged 15.3 fantasy PPG, scoring nine touchdowns and catching 44 passes. So, bet on a healthy Pacheco — and his urgent running style — to fill that RB2/flex slot in the lineup. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The Chiefs will have at least 12 plays that go for 40-plus yards in the regular season. Doesn’t sound so bold, does it? But last season, Kansas City recorded four such plays. I’m betting the Chiefs will make a concerted effort to bring the explosive plays back in 2025, particularly via vertical shots to WR Xavier Worthy. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on KC

Chances to make the playoffs: 65.6%

Chances to win division: 38.4%

Projected wins: 9.7

Strength of schedule: Second hardest (tie)

2024 record: 15-2

Biggest strength: Ground attack. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery — aka “Sonic & Knuckles” — could be featured backs for nearly any team in the NFL but have no problems splitting carries in Detroit. New running backs coach Tashard Choice, who coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech, is looking to bring the best out of them. Gibbs and Montgomery have each recorded at least 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 scrimmage touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, becoming the first running back tandem in NFL history to have two such seasons (at all, not just consecutively), according to ESPN Research. — Eric Woodyard

Biggest concern: Offensive line. After a 15-win season in 2024, Detroit continues to navigate through two key losses on the O-line. The Lions lost four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to retirement and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. One of the biggest concerns is whether the offensive production will continue to be among the league’s elite as veteran Graham Glasgow is switching from guard to center and rookie guard Tate Ratledge probably will assume a starting role. — Woodyard

QB stat to know: Though Jared Goff ranks second in the NFL in QBR when he has a clean pocket, he ranks 23rd when he’s under pressure. Goff had the second-largest QBR decline in the league in 2024 when he was pressured compared with when he had a clean pocket, ahead of only Daniel Jones. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Jameson Williams. A dynamic threat with home run skills, Williams had a vertical route rate of 41.1%, while running crossers (or overs) at a rate of 13.3%. And that’s how he can create big plays for this Lions offense. Williams had 16 receptions of 20 or more yards last season, and he averaged 14.4 PPG, buoyed by four games of 22 or more points. With a bump in volume, Williams could jump into the WR2 ranks this season. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Aidan Hutchinson will record at least 100 pass rush wins, something that has happened only twice since the metric was created in 2017 (Micah Parsons in 2023 and Aaron Donald in 2018). I’m getting sucked into a small sample size and ignoring that he’s coming off a season-ending broken leg, but Hutchinson’s 35% pass rush win rate in the five games he played last season put him on pace for the second-highest PRWR in the metric’s history (he also had 7.5 sacks). I think he could be excellent again in 2025. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on DET

Chances to make the playoffs: 81.1%

Chances to win division: 66.5%

Projected wins: 10.6

Strength of schedule: Ninth easiest (tie)

2024 record: 13-4

Biggest strength: Josh Allen. The reigning MVP reinforced last year just how much he is capable of, even without a clear No. 1 receiver, as he broke a variety of franchise and league records. Allen has not missed a game since his rookie season and has accounted for at least 40 touchdowns (passing or rushing) in five straight seasons, the longest streak in NFL history. No other player has done so in four straight seasons. — Alaina Getzenberg

Biggest concern: Will the changes to the defense be enough? The Bills heavily invested in the defensive line, through the draft and free agency, and the health of DE Joey Bosa and some of the young players’ ability to develop will be key. There are also some real unknowns when it comes to the secondary, including the health of CBs Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston. — Getzenberg

QB stat to know: Allen became the franchise’s first NFL MVP since RB Thurman Thomas in 1991 and was rewarded with a six-year extension in March. The deal includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guaranteed total in a single contract. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Khalil Shakir. He caught 73 passes in 2024 and averaged 12.7 PPG. While he is not a high-volume target in the low red zone (three end zone targets in 2024), the Bills’ route tree maximizes his skill set after the catch. Savvy and tough in space, Shakir averaged 7.9 YAC last season, and he posted 11 games with double-digit production. You can win with that at the WR3 spot in your lineup. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: TE Dalton Kincaid will record at least 900 receiving yards. This is more of a feeling than anything else, but sometimes it takes tight ends a few seasons to really settle in and make an impact. Kincaid was a highly touted prospect who flashed his potential in a 73-reception, 673-yard rookie season in 2023. Plus, there are still questions about other playmakers in Buffalo, so he ought to get his fair share of targets. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on BUF

Chances to make the playoffs: 56.4%

Chances to win division: 29.0%

Projected wins: 9.2

Strength of schedule: Fifth hardest (tie)

2024 record: 11-6

Biggest strength: Experience on offense — finally. That might sound counterintuitive given that this has been the youngest team in the NFL the past two seasons — and likely will have one of the youngest rosters again this year — but the core of this group, including Jordan Love and most of his pass catchers — have grown together. GM Brian Gutekunst’s idea was for the quarterback and his young skill-position players to have time to build chemistry together. Along the way, they picked up some valuable postseason scars that could benefit them in the playoffs the next time around. — Rob Demovsky

Biggest concern: A few days ago, this would’ve been pass rusher, but then Micah Parsons entered the picture. There are still potential issues on defense, especially on the back end. They signed cornerback Nate Hobbs in free agency, and it will be him and Keisean Nixon as the base corners. Neither has ever been a true CB1, and the Packers moved on from theirs when they cut Jaire Alexander in June. Hobbs is recovering from early-August knee surgery. Next up on the depth chart are a former seventh-round pick (Carrington Valentine), a player who spent his first two seasons with the Packers as a receiver and moved to cornerback in June (Bo Melton) and a former practice squad member whose only NFL game experience is seven special teams plays last season (Kamal Hadden). — Demovsky

QB stat to know: Since taking over as the starter in 2023, Love ranks in the top seven among 33 qualified quarterbacks in passing touchdowns, yards per dropback and QBR. However, Love ranks 26th among that group in both completion percentage and interceptions. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Matthew Golden. With his 4.29 speed and ball-tracking ability, the rookie first-rounder brings a playmaking skill set to coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. Last season at Texas, Golden led the country with 23 receptions of 20 or more yards, plus he can work the underneath levels of the route tree from multiple alignments. With Christian Watson still recovering from a knee injury, Golden can emerge quickly as a target for Love. Golden projects as an upside WR3. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will be a first- or second-team All-Pro. Cooper’s numbers were fantastic in a semi-small sample as a rookie last season. His 46% run stop win rate would have led all linebackers, his 0.6 yards per coverage snap allowed was better than average, and he recorded 3.5 sacks. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on GB

Chances to make the playoffs: 56.8%

Chances to win division: 26.5%

Projected wins: 9.2

Strength of schedule: 14th hardest

2024 record: 9-8

Biggest strength: The receiving corps. When a team shells out $276 million on two wide receivers, it had better be a strength. But it’s not just Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins spearheading that group. Andrei Iosivas is a strong No. 3. And the others among that group — Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton, Mitchell Tinsley — have flashed consistently during training camp and the preseason. — Ben Baby

Biggest concern: Right guard. It’s never a great sign when a starting job isn’t secured by the end of training camp, and Cincinnati still doesn’t have a confirmed starter at right guard. Whether it’s Lucas Patrick or Cody Ford, the starter will need to do his part to keep Joe Burrow upright. Cincinnati ranked last in pass block win rate last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. — Baby

QB stat to know: Despite Burrow ranking third in the league in QBR (74.7) and having an MVP-caliber season, the Bengals missed the postseason. That is the highest QBR by a quarterback (minimum 10 starts) who didn’t make the playoffs since the metric was introduced in 2006. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Higgins. In 12 games played last season, Higgins had 10 touchdown receptions and averaged 18.2 PPG. Working opposite Chase in one of the league’s most pass-heavy systems and with Burrow at quarterback, Higgins brings alignments versatility and three-level production in the route tree. He is a high-end WR2 who can post WR1 weeks. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The Bengals will miss the playoffs — again. I worry about how much Cincinnati relies on four players — Burrow, Chase, Higgins and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson — and fell short with all of them last season. Maybe the Bengals will get some positive defensive regression, but are we sure they’ll match their offensive output from 2024, when Burrow played the best ball of his career? The offensive line is still shaky, too. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on CIN

Chances to make the playoffs: 54.3%

Chances to win division: 28.7%

Projected wins: 9.1

Strength of schedule: Eighth hardest

2024 record: 12-5

Biggest strength: Jayden Daniels. One opposing coach said in the offseason that Daniels “makes a lot of wrongs right” because of his explosive ability with his arm (3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns) and legs (891 yards, six touchdowns). He infuses confidence, making teammates believe they can win any game. Multiple receivers had their best seasons playing with him last season, including Terry McLaurin, who had a career-high 13 touchdown receptions. Tight end Zach Ertz called Daniels the leader of the team and said, “It’s crazy to think he’s only in his second year.” — John Keim

Biggest concern: Offensive chemistry — especially early in the season. The defense, which faces its own questions about how improved it is, looked strong this summer, and though Daniels is the strength, the first-team offense hasn’t worked much together. Two of the top three receivers — McLaurin (recently ended his hold-in) and Noah Brown (knee) — missed all or most of camp. Starting left guard Brandon Coleman missed three weeks, while starting right guard Sam Cosmi is recovering from a torn ACL and his return date remains uncertain. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury called the group “a work in progress.” — Keim

QB stat to know: Daniels excelled under pressure last season — specifically when blitzed — finishing with a 92 QBR versus the blitz in 2024 (including playoffs). That ranked first out of 93 QBs who have had 200-plus dropbacks against a blitz since 2006. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. With the team trading away Brian Robinson Jr., there is an opportunity here for Croskey-Merritt to establish a role in a backfield share with Austin Ekeler. Croskey-Merritt has flashed during the preseason with his short-area acceleration and decisive running style. With the potential for flex upside in the lineup, I’d take a chance on the rookie in the later rounds. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The Commanders will finish below .500. Sure, they could continue their ascent. But there are a lot of ways this season could go sideways for the Commanders. The aging defense with a lack of pass rush could fail them, injury or decline could strike McLaurin (their receiving group is weak behind him), or Daniels’ early-down numbers from a season ago (merely average!) could be a better indication of who he is going forward. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on WSH

Chances to make the playoffs: 55.9%

Chances to win division: 24.3%

Projected wins: 9.2

Strength of schedule: 11th hardest (tie)

2024 record: 11-6

Biggest strength: Safety. The Chargers have three starting-caliber safeties in Derwin James Jr., Alohi Gilman and Elijah Molden. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter likes to keep the three on the field as much as possible. Last season, James played his most snaps at the nickel cornerback position, sparking his return to All-Pro status after a down year in 2023. — Kris Rhim

Biggest concern: Offensive line. The Chargers’ interior line was somewhat of this team’s Achilles heel last season, largely responsible for L.A. not having a dominant rushing offense. Now the Chargers will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater and are starting the same center (Bradley Bozeman) and left guard (Zion Johnson) pairing from last season. The one positive for L.A. was signing right guard Mekhi Becton, who should be a significant upgrade on the interior at that spot. — Rhim

QB stat to know: Justin Herbert‘s 21,093 passing yards are the most through five seasons in NFL history — but of the 14 active quarterbacks with 20,000-plus passing yards, he is one of three who does not have a playoff win as a starter (Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston). — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: RB Omarion Hampton. He delivers body punches at 6-foot, 221 pounds, and he can get rolling on a downhill track. The lower-body power is there to run through contact and push the pile, and he can cut to daylight when the walls start to close. A capable receiver who produced big plays on screens and swings at North Carolina, Hampton can post RB2 numbers this season as the lead runner in the Chargers offense. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Joe Alt will win Protector of the Year. He is moving into a more high-profile role at left tackle in the wake of Slater’s injury, and he’s coming off a rookie season in which he put up pretty incredible numbers. Alt ranked fourth in pass block win rate (94%) and 15th in run block win rate (78%) among tackles. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on LAC

Chances to make the playoffs: 65.2%

Chances to win division: 39.2%

Projected wins: 9.8

Strength of schedule: Easiest

2024 record: 6-11

Biggest strength: Offensive continuity. Though the Niners have had plenty of changes on the roster, their projected top 11 started at least two games each in 2024 and averaged a total of 11.5 starts last season when San Francisco was fourth in the league in yards per game. Injuries, especially at receiver, bring questions, but the 49ers have a group with experience in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system to again be an offense that, if it can take a step forward in the red zone (57.1%, 14th in 2024), should improve upon its 22.1 points per game from 2024, which also ranked 14th. — Nick Wagoner

Biggest concern: A lack of experience and depth on defense. Coordinator Robert Saleh has building blocks in DE Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner and CB Deommodore Lenoir, but the rest of the defense is essentially one big question mark. The Niners could end up starting as many as six rookies relatively early in the season on a defense that finished 2024 ranked 29th in points allowed per game (25.6). And if injuries strike again? Well, the Niners have little proven depth behind an already thin group, especially in the secondary. — Wagoner

QB stat to know: Since Brock Purdy took over as the full-time starter in Week 14 of the 2022 season, he ranks in the top five in passing yards and QBR, and he leads all quarterbacks in yards per attempt. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Ricky Pearsall. He scored 17 points or more in three of his seven games played as a rookie. In Weeks 17 and 18, he had 14 receptions and averaged 23.8 fantasy points. A detailed route runner who can provide a vertical push in one-on-one matchups, Pearsall will also get opportunities on in-breaking concepts in Shanahan’s offense off play-action, which leads to big plays. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Edge rusher Bryce Huff will record at least nine sacks. Maybe this is just stubbornness, but there has to be a real chance that last year’s disappointment in Philadelphia was a one-year blip for Huff that can be overcome by returning to a Robert Saleh-schemed defense. As bad as last season was, it’s not enough to make me forget about the 10.0 sacks or the top-10 pass rush win rate at edge (22%) Huff recorded in 2023. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on SF

Chances to make the playoffs: 53.5%

Chances to win division: 22.1%

Projected wins: 9.1

Strength of schedule: 15th hardest

2024 record: 10-7

Biggest strength: Yeah, it’s preseason and they haven’t played many opposing starters, but the Broncos’ defense has dominated at every turn. After two preseason games, the Broncos were No. 1 in scoring defense, total defense, pass defense and third-down defense while allowing the fewest first downs. It is a deep group up front with a secondary that has a legitimate claim as the league’s best. If the defense carries the preseason momentum to the regular season, the only thing that could stand in the Broncos’ way is injuries. — Jeff Legwold

Biggest concern: The Broncos were among the league leaders in total yards during the preseason, but that has been mostly a product of the second- and third-team offenses. The first-team offense has mostly looked meh in limited snaps. Quarterback Bo Nix is closer to finding a rhythm, and focused game-planning will help, but the Broncos’ offense has had issues manufacturing drives and finding explosive plays against its first-team defense. If that continues against opponents, it might be difficult for coach Sean Payton’s team to have the fast start he desires. — Legwold

QB stat to know: Nix threw for 3,775 yards last season, which was the most among rookies. Nix’s air yards per attempt was 12.9, and his QBR was 81 when targeting Courtland Sutton, but when targeting all others, his air yards per attempt dropped to 5.3 and QBR to 51. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: TE Evan Engram. The Broncos’ system is an upgrade for Engram and so is the quarterback play with Nix. Engram averaged 9.9 PPG with the Jaguars last season (in nine games played), a year removed from his 111 receptions in 2023. Catch-and-run targets will be in play here for Engram and so will the seam-stretching concepts that allow the tight end to attack schemed voids in coverage via Payton’s offense. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Cornerback Riley Moss will record at least five interceptions in a breakout third-year campaign. Playing opposite Pat Surtain II means plenty of balls will be thrown Moss’ direction — which should give him opportunities to make those picks. Plus, I think the Broncos are going to be good this season, so opponents will be trailing (and throwing) more often than not. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on DEN

Chances to make the playoffs: 58.0%

Chances to win division: 30.3%

Projected wins: 9.3

Strength of schedule: 16th easiest

2024 record: 10-7

Biggest strength: Their pass rush. The same group that sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold nine times in their playoff game in January has mostly returned in 2025. Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse led all rookies in pressures during the season but said he came into training camp realizing how much better he could get after rewatching every play from last season. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re good, you’re good,'” Verse said. “No, I’ve got so much farther to go.” — Sarah Barshop

Biggest concern: Matthew Stafford‘s back. The Rams quarterback, entering his 17th season, is dealing with an aggravated disk in his back and missed nearly the first month of training camp. Though Stafford could still play in the Rams’ season opener against the Texans, there’s a chance this back injury is something the quarterback and the Rams will have to manage all season. — Barshop

QB stat to know: Stafford was productive when he had to leave the pocket last season, throwing eight touchdowns on passes from outside the pocket, tied for second most in the NFL. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Davante Adams. The wide receiver, who averaged 17.2 fantasy PPG across his time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets last season, is still one of the best at getting loose versus press-man defense. And Adams can use his coverage awareness to find open grass. That’s key when playing as the X receiver (opposite Puka Nacua), where Adams can win those backside one-on-ones for Stafford. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Nacua will lead the NFL in receiving yards. It’s hard to stress just how efficient Nacua was last season: His 3.7 yards per route run last year are the second most by any receiver in the past decade (behind Tyreek Hill in 2023) — even ahead of Cooper Kupp‘s monstrous 2021 season (3.2). The biggest question in this case might simply be whether Stafford can stay healthy long enough to get his receiver there. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on LAR

Chances to make the playoffs: 43.9%

Chances to win division: 19.0%

Projected wins: 8.6

Strength of schedule: Fifth hardest (tie)

2024 record: 14-3

Biggest strength: The Vikings used the value of quarterback J.J. McCarthy‘s rookie contract to assemble a talented — and expensive — roster around him. Ten of their projected 22 starters have been named to at least one Pro Bowl, three of whom they signed in March: center Ryan Kelly, along with defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. All told, the Vikings have committed roughly $350 million in cash to their 2025 roster. — Kevin Seifert

Biggest concern: McCarthy is more of an unknown than a concern, but his lack of experience — he became the first quarterback in the modern era to miss his entire rookie season because of injury after being drafted in the first round — is the biggest question on the team. He displayed moxie and precocious leadership skills during training camp but also revealed a level of inaccuracy that the Vikings hope will resolve itself as he settles into the role. — Seifert

QB stat to know: At 22 years old, McCarthy is expected to be the youngest quarterback to start in Week 1 this season. Assuming he starts, McCarthy will be the fourth quarterback over the past 20 seasons to make his first career start on “Monday Night Football” in Week 1 (Darnold with the Jets in 2018, Aaron Rodgers with the Packers in 2008, Philip Rivers with the Chargers in 2006). — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: McCarthy. The quarterback returns after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus. Playing in coach Kevin O’Connell’s QB-friendly offense, McCarthy has a premier No.1 target in Justin Jefferson, while tight end T.J. Hockenson can open up the middle of the field. Plus, McCarthy can create with his legs as a runner. He’s a late-round sleeper in deeper leagues. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Running back Jordan Mason will record at least 1,100 rushing yards. He’ll split work with Aaron Jones Sr., but I expect Mason to lead the team in rush attempts. He recorded 207 rush yards over expectation last season in San Francisco, and I could see the pass-happy Vikings running a little more to support their rookie quarterback. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on MIN

Chances to make the playoffs: 54.3%

Chances to win division: 42.5%

Projected wins: 8.8

Strength of schedule: 14th easiest (tie)

2024 record: 10-7

Biggest strength: The Texans’ strong suit is their edge rushers, led by Pro Bowlers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Last season, the duo combined for 23 sacks, and there is no reason to believe they can’t reach 30. That might seem ambitious, but the secondary Houston has will force quarterbacks to hold the ball a tick longer, which should give them time to rack up more sacks. — DJ Bien-Aime

Biggest concern: Most of the starters on the offensive line have struggled throughout their career, or at least recently. Tackle Aireontae Ersery looked promising in camp, though he is a rookie, and T Tytus Howard is proven. But outside of them, the starters could be a few guys who have been castoffs. So how will that come together in a pivotal Year 3 for coach DeMeco Ryans? — Bien-Aime

QB stat to know: C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times last season, second most in the league and fourth most in franchise history. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Jayden Higgins. At 6-4 and 212 pounds, Higgins is a natural catcher with his hands and displays the body control to finish plays. Higgins, who had eight red zone touchdown grabs last season at Iowa State, should play a defined role in the Texans’ three-wide receiver sets and could emerge as the No. 2 opposite Nico Collins this season. You can grab Higgins in the later rounds, too. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Cornerback Kamari Lassiter will make the Pro Bowl. Derek Stingley Jr. rightfully earns most of the headlines, but Lassiter had a really nice rookie season during which he allowed 0.9 yards per coverage snap — better than average for an outside corner — per NFL Next Gen Stats. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on HOU

Chances to make the playoffs: 58.9%

Chances to win division: 48.7%

Projected wins: 9.0

Strength of schedule: 14th easiest (tie)

2024 record: 10-7

Biggest strength: The offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off back-to-back career-best seasons. He threw 41 touchdowns in 2024, a season in which he didn’t have all of his playmakers. The Bucs’ receiving corps has taken two huge injury hits with Chris Godwin likely not playing until October and Jalen McMillan out until November, so the team will need to lean on Mayfield once again to run the show. — Jenna Laine

Biggest concern: Pressure off the edge. The Bucs defense couldn’t get off the field on third down in their wild-card playoff loss to the Commanders, and they got a lot deeper in their secondary to help address this. But on the edge, though they signed Haason Reddick in free agency, draft pick David Walker suffered a torn ACL, Yaya Diaby is still learning how to finish, and Chris Braswell has yet to really flash going into Year 2. — Laine

QB stat to know: Mayfield was at the forefront of Tampa Bay’s success last season, tying for second in passing touchdowns (41) and ranking third in passing yards (4,500) and completion percentage (71%). He was the only quarterback to rank in the top three in all three of those categories last season. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Emeka Egbuka. With Godwin (ankle) out for the start of the season and McMillian on IR (neck) for at least the first four games, the door is open for the rookie Egbuka to emerge quickly as a target for Mayfield. A receiver with inside/outside flexibility, Egbuka is a smooth route runner who can get open and be available to the quarterback. Plus, he is competitive after the catch. Put him on your draft board. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Diaby will record double-digit sacks in a breakout season. Diaby put up a solid 15% pass rush win rate as a sophomore (close to average for an edge rusher) along with 4.5 sacks. In Todd Bowles’ blitz-heavy scheme, his numbers could jump. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on TB

Chances to make the playoffs: 44.6%

Chances to win division: 18.5%

Projected wins: 8.6

Strength of schedule: 10th hardest

2024 record: 10-7

Biggest strength: Defensive physicality. The Steelers’ strength entering this season was their undoing in their 2024 season-ending five-game losing streak. To rectify the issue, they drafted defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, traded for CB Jalen Ramsey and signed CB Darius Slay. Adding those players to a defense that already includes a newly extended LB T.J. Watt and DT Cameron Heyward, who is coming off an All-Pro season, figures to return this group to the unit that held teams to 16.9 points per game through the first 11 weeks — not the one that gave up 27 PPG in the last seven of 2024. — Brooke Pryor

Biggest concern: Offensive cohesion. The Steelers were OK with QB Aaron Rodgers taking his time to sign in the offseason, but now he, his offensive options and line must expedite their chemistry. Not only does Rodgers have to develop a strong connection with wide receivers, including DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson, in a condensed timeframe, but he also has to work with young offensive linemen to understand his cadence — all without playing snaps together in preseason games. Adding to the challenge is Broderick Jones moving from right tackle to left tackle and a new-look backfield after the departure of Najee Harris. — Pryor

QB stat to know: Though Rodgers ranked toward the bottom of the league in QBR, yards per attempt and turnovers during his latest two healthy seasons (2022 and 2024), an area he excelled at last year with the Jets was throwing deep. He had a 99.5 QBR on passes at least 25 yards downfield, second in the league. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: RB Kaleb Johnson. At 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds with straight-line acceleration and vision, the rookie fits the outside zone scheme in Pittsburgh. He had 21 rushes of 20 or more yards last season at Iowa, the second most in the country behind Ashton Jeanty, and Johnson can post receiving numbers on swings, screens and unders. He will share the backfield with Jaylen Warren, but earning the early-down volume can push him into the flex ranks. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Harmon will lead all rookie defensive tackles in sacks. He was the fifth DT selected, but my prospect sack model liked him the best, and he’s in a fantastic situation, playing alongside Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Heyward. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on PIT

Chances to make the playoffs: 35.1%

Chances to win division: 13.5%

Projected wins: 8.2

Strength of schedule: Second hardest (tie)

2024 record: 5-12

Biggest strength: Offensive weapons. The Bears added rookie tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III to an already stacked group of returning pass catchers that features Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet. Quarterback Caleb Williams has connected with all five of these players, but arguably his strongest chemistry in camp was built with wideout Olamide Zaccheaus, who arrived on a one-year deal in March. Ben Johnson has plenty of players looking for touches on offense, and that’s a good problem to have for the first-year coach. — Courtney Cronin

Biggest concern: Left tackle. It’s a position battle that spanned nearly all of camp and seems to have landed where it started, with incumbent left tackle Braxton Jones in line to start Week 1 versus Minnesota. The Bears poured a ton of resources into revamping the O-line this offseason, but how well the linemen will protect Williams’ blind side after he was sacked 68 times as a rookie remains a question. — Cronin

QB stat to know: Williams ranked 28th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in QBR in 2024 and averaged 5.1 yards per dropback (fewest in the NFL). Williams was sacked 68 times, 16 more than any other QB last season (Stroud, 52). — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Burden. A rookie with upper-tier catch-and-run traits, Burden can be schemed up in Johnson’s offense. In addition to running multilevel routes from the slot and perimeter, Burden can produce on manufactured touches. He will have to compete for targets with Moore, Odunze and Loveland, but Burden has the playmaking talent to post breakout weeks. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The Bears will rank in the top six in pass block win rate. This is, in part, because I’m buying their offensive line retooling and they have two tackles in Darnell Wright and Jones (assuming he wins the job) who were above average in PBWR in 2023 before falling off in 2024. It doesn’t mean there won’t be sacks — a lot of that is on Williams — but strong blocking will help all facets of the passing game. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on CHI

Chances to make the playoffs: 38.1%

Chances to win division: 16.1%

Projected wins: 8.3

Strength of schedule: Fifth easiest (tie)

2024 record: 8-9

Biggest strength: The defensive front. The Cardinals invested heavily in rebuilding their defensive line and edge rushers, signing pass rusher Josh Sweat and linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, and drafting edge rusher Jordan Burch. It has led to the Cardinals having their best and deepest defensive front in some time. But if that front can’t get to the quarterback and regularly stop the run, all the work general manager Monti Ossenfort put in and all the money he spent will have gone for naught. — Josh Weinfuss

Biggest concern: Will Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. be on the same page in 2025? Last season, Murray completed 54.4% of his throws to Harrison, but there were noticeable miscommunications. All offseason, coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have talked about how reps together will improve their continuity on the field and help that quarterback-receiver relationship. How goes the Murray-Harrison connection, so goes the offense. — Weinfuss

QB stat to know: Murray continues to have success on the ground. Since 2023, 73 NFL players have 100-plus rush attempts; Murray leads them all with 7.5 yards per rush. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Harrison. Bet on the talent with the wide receiver in his second pro season. In 2024, Harrison caught eight touchdowns, and his 17 end zone targets ranked third in the league. With a more versatile route tree, one that leans away from the heavy vertical aspect, Harrison can post steady WR2 numbers. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Nickel corner Garrett Williams will lead all slot defenders in yards per coverage snap allowed. He wasn’t that far off last year. His 0.7 yards per coverage snap in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats, ranked second behind only Derwin James Jr. at 0.5. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on ARI

Chances to make the playoffs: 28.2%

Chances to win division: 11.5%

Projected wins: 7.7

Strength of schedule: Fifth hardest (tie)

2024 record: 7-10

Biggest strength: First-year coach Brian Schottenheimer can say he wants to run the ball, but his biggest strength will be the passing game that revolves around Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Lamb can beat defenses at any level, and Pickens can get down the field with some of the best. And the last time Prescott played a full season (2023), he was the MVP runner-up. When it comes to crunch time, Schottenheimer will put his trust in this trio. — Todd Archer

Biggest concern: The defense. The trade of Micah Parsons gives the Cowboys questions everywhere. Can their pass rushers produce without as much attention being paid to Parsons? Do they have enough corners, even with Trevon Diggs on the roster to start the season? Is DT Kenny Clark, acquired it the Parsons trade, enough to fix a run defense that has been leaky for years? New coordinator Matt Eberflus has his work cut out for him. — Archer

QB stat to know: In the 25 games started by Prescott over the past two seasons when Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator, the Cowboys averaged 27.2 PPG, which would’ve been the fourth highest by any team during that span, behind the Lions (30.1), Ravens (29.4) and Bills (28.7). — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: RB Jaydon Blue. The Cowboys signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason. However, Blue’s 4.38 speed and matchup ability as a receiver could allow him to get reps in the Dallas backfield. At 5-9 and 196 pounds, Blue is best suited to press the ball to the edges as a runner, while he wins on backfield releases. Blue missed time in camp because of an injury, but he is worth a late-round add in PPR leagues. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Kavontae Turpin will record multiple kick returns for touchdowns this season. Turpin led the NFL by a mile in kick return yards over expectation (+292) last year, per NFL Next Gen Stats, and with touchbacks now out to the 35-yard line, there should be plenty more returns this season. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on DAL

Chances to make the playoffs: 33.5%

Chances to win division: 14.3%

Projected wins: 8.1

Strength of schedule: 11th easiest (tie)

2024 record: 10-7

Biggest strength: Continuity on defense. The Seahawks finished ninth in points allowed during coach Mike Macdonald’s debut season and have almost every key player back. In fact, 13 of the 16 defenders who played at least 300 snaps last season are still with the team. The same scheme taught by the same coaches to mostly the same group of players — with veteran edge DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori as key additions — is good reason to think Macdonald’s group can take a step forward. — Brady Henderson

Biggest concern: Lack of continuity on offense. They’ve got a new coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who’s installing a new scheme with a mostly new coaching staff. They also have at least six new starters on that side of the ball, including quarterback Sam Darnold and two of his top three receivers. Kubiak’s unit has looked good enough of late not to be a major concern, but how quickly will all of those new players come together?

QB stat to know: Darnold, who signed as a free agent this offseason, is on his fourth team in as many years. During his breakout season with the Vikings in 2024, he set an NFL record for most touchdown passes (35) by a player who changed teams during the offseason. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Elijah Arroyo. The tight end is a fluid mover in the open field with the buildup speed to tack on numbers after the catch, and he has the profile to be used as a “move” tight end under Kubiak. In his final college season at Miami, Arroyo caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s a deeper-league target. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Linebacker Ernest Jones IV will lead off-ball linebackers in pressures. Jones blitzed 15% of the time last season between Tennessee and Seattle, but in 2023 with the Rams, he blitzed 23% of the time (29% of the time in clear passing situations) and recorded a massive 35% pass rush win rate. In his first full season with the Seahawks, Macdonald could use Jones in creative pressure plays that result in him putting the quarterback under duress. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on SEA

Chances to make the playoffs: 34.9%

Chances to win division: 14.7%

Projected wins: 8.1

Strength of schedule: 11th easiest (tie)

2024 record: 8-9

Biggest strength: The front seven. They’re tired of hearing about their durability, but if Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson can remain healthy, the Dolphins will have one of the better pass rushes in the NFL this season. Factor in defensive linemen Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant, and versatile linebackers Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson and Willie Gay Jr., and the core of Miami’s defense shouldn’t have an issue pressuring quarterbacks and defending the run. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Biggest concern: The players behind that front seven — the secondary. Miami knows what it’s getting in Minkah Fitzpatrick but has a completely revamped secondary from a season ago. Second-year UDFA Storm Duck figures to start opposite Jack Jones at cornerback, and the group is unproven together. The Dolphins haven’t shown much concern for the group this offseason and believe the success of their defense starts up front. — Louis-Jacques

QB stat to know: Miami’s success hinges on Tua Tagovailoa‘s health, as the Dolphins were markedly better with their franchise quarterback on the field last season. Over the past three seasons (including the playoffs), Miami is 25-17 with Tagovailoa starting and 3-8 with all other quarterbacks. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: RB Ollie Gordon II. With De’Von Achane sidelined because of a calf injury, Gordon has value in the later rounds if he can lock down the No. 2 role in Miami. The rookie from Oklahoma State is a physical runner who can get north-south, and he can push the pile between the tackles. Plus, Gordon is a capable receiver on screens and could play a defined role early this season. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: WR Tyreek Hill will be traded. It’s hardly the boldest call on this list, considering how last year ended, but if Miami’s season goes south quickly — and it certainly could — it will make sense to deal Hill midway through the campaign to maximize the return as soon as possible rather than holding on to an aging player as a non-contender in the second half. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on MIA

Chances to make the playoffs: 39.3%

Chances to win division: 27.1%

Projected wins: 8.1

Strength of schedule: Ninth easiest (tie)

2024 record: 4-13

Biggest strength: The Jaguars have arguably the best specialists in the league. Punter Logan Cooke made his first Pro Bowl last season and has the best net punt average (43.5 yards) and the most punts downed inside the 10-yard line (83) since entering the NFL in 2018. Long-snapper Ross Matiscik made the past two Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023. Kicker Cam Little made 27 of 29 field goal attempts (including a 59-yarder) and all 27 PATs as a rookie last season. He hit a 70-yarder in the first preseason game earlier this month. — Mike DiRocco

Biggest concern: The run defense is a concern, but the defense’s lack of takeaways was a major issue last season. The Jaguars forced only nine turnovers, the fewest by a team in the 17-game era (tying the record Jacksonville set in 2021). That includes just six interceptions, which was a big reason the Jaguars were last in the NFL in pass defense (257.4 yards per game). They added three new starters in the secondary — corners Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter and safety Eric Murray — and pass rushers Emmanuel Ogbah (47.5 career sacks) and Dawuane Smoot (25), as well as new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. — DiRocco

QB stat to know: Injuries derailed the end of his season, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled in the 10 games he played. His 61% completion rate ranked above only Anthony Richardson Sr.‘s 48% in 2024 among 36 qualified quarterbacks. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Hunter. The CB/WR brings a true playmaking element to coach Liam Coen’s system. A sudden mover after the catch with electric ability in the open field, Hunter also has elite ball skills and body control at the catch point. Though his total snap count on offense has yet to be determined, Hunter fits as a WR3 who could produce WR2 numbers some weeks with his ability to flip the field. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The percentage of snaps Hunter plays will total at least 145% if we add offense and defense. There have been plenty of signs that the Jaguars intend to give Hunter a major role on both sides of the ball, but it’s one thing to intend to do that in August and another to have him execute that plan during the regular season. I’m a believer, though. People don’t play both ways in college either, and Hunter did it at altitude. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on JAX

Chances to make the playoffs: 32.0%

Chances to win division: 21.1%

Projected wins: 7.7

Strength of schedule: Eighth easiest

2024 record: 8-9

Biggest strength: Defensive line. The Colts rank in the top 10 in spending on interior defensive linemen and edge rushers, and that has created perhaps the team’s strongest position group. The unit is anchored by DT DeForest Buckner and has several solid veterans throughout, such as DEs Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam and NT Grover Stewart. The additions of 2024 first-round choice Laiatu Latu and this year’s second-round pick JT Tuimoloau give the group a chance to reach the next level. — Stephen Holder

Biggest concern: Quarterback. The Colts have selected Daniel Jones as their Week 1 starter over third-year player and incumbent starter Anthony Richardson Sr., the latest domino to fall in the team’s woeful quarterback story. Jones will be the Colts’ 11th different starting quarterback in a regular-season game since Andrew Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. Indianapolis’ lack of stability at the position continues to undermine what is otherwise a mostly solid roster. — Holder

QB stat to know: Jones is 4-0 against the AFC South in his career, and his QBR of 81 in those games is the highest by any quarterback with at least three starts against his new division over the past five seasons. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: TE Tyler Warren. A physical and rugged mover who can work the middle of the field and produce after the catch, Warren can impact the Colts’ passing game from a variety of pre-snap alignments. He had 104 receptions in his final season at Penn State, and he should be a reliable target for Jones. Warren is an upside play who can be drafted as a fringe TE1 in 12-team leagues. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Adonai Mitchell will record at least 700 receiving yards. I’m a believer in the receiver after a somewhat disappointing rookie campaign, which was plagued by missed connections downfield, because he also showed signs of real potential. Mitchell recorded an 82 open score (top 10 among wide receivers). I’m betting that skill will pay dividends. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on IND

Chances to make the playoffs: 24.1%

Chances to win division: 6.9%

Projected wins: 7.5

Strength of schedule: 16th hardest

2024 record: 4-13

Biggest strength: Coaching. Pete Carroll has only four losing seasons in his 18-year NFL coaching career. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who helped Ohio State win a national title last season, has plenty of players to get creative with his scheme. Even though Las Vegas has a strong foundation for the future, Carroll wants to win right away, and his team will be competitive enough to give opponents problems weekly. — Ryan McFadden

Biggest concern: Depth. The Raiders have a significant talent drop-off at multiple positions. Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are the only wide receivers to surpass 500 yards in a season. Eric Stokes has started 32 career games, and the rest of the group has a combined 22 starts. If the Raiders are to overcome their depth issues, they will need rookies such as wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., cornerback Darien Porter, and defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues to be solid contributors. — McFadden

QB stat to know: Over the past three seasons, Geno Smith has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, ranking fourth in completion percentage and first in off-target rate. Over that span, Raiders quarterbacks ranked 25th in completion percentage and 23rd in off-target rate. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Meyers, assuming his trade request isn’t granted. The receiver averaged 14.4 PPG last season with 10 games of double-digit fantasy production and six games with at least 10 targets. A physical route runner with the frame to uncover and work the interior of the field, Meyers will remain a primary target opposite tight end Brock Bowers in an upgraded Raiders pass game with Smith at QB and Kelly calling plays. Meyers is a solid — and consistent — WR3. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Kelly will be an NFL head coach in 2026. OK, technically that isn’t a bold prediction for 2025, but there’s no way Kelly will land another head coaching job unless his Raiders offense in 2025 does well. Once it does, owners will zoom out and look at that, his success at Ohio State, his time as UCLA’s head coach and parts of his previous NFL tenure and think: That’s a pretty good résumé! — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on LV

Chances to make the playoffs: 37.4%

Chances to win division: 26.5%

Projected wins: 8.1

Strength of schedule: 13th easiest

2024 record: 8-9

Biggest strength: The running game. Bijan Robinson was third in the league in rushing yards (1,456) and tied for the third-most rushing touchdowns (14). Tyler Allgeier is one of the best No. 2 backs in the NFL (he has a 1,000-yard rushing season), and the offensive line is among the league’s best units, with a rare amount of continuity. The Falcons were fourth last season in percentage of rush yards over expected (38.8%). — Marc Raimondi

Biggest concern: Will second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. be as good as the Falcons think? Penix performed relatively well in his three 2024 starts. In that limited time, he was tied for ninth among quarterbacks in EPA per dropback (0.11, minimum 100 dropbacks). He is aggressive and will make big plays. Penix was tied for first last season in air yards per completion (8.0). But his accuracy must improve. In 2024, he was fifth worst in completion percentage over expected (-5.3%). — Raimondi

QB stat to know: In his limited work late last season, Penix attempted 26 passes of 15 or more air yards downfield, by far the most of any player over the final two weeks of the regular season. However, he completed only 10 of those attempts (38%). — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Darnell Mooney. He is still out because of a shoulder injury sustained early in camp. When he returns, however, Mooney has the skill set and route deployment to join the WR3 discussion. Last season, Mooney averaged 12.2 PPG and 15.5 yards per reception. Plus, with Penix taking over the offense this season, look for the Falcons’ pass game to get a boost. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Center Ryan Neuzil will rank in the top five in run block win rate. In 547 snaps last season, he posted a 71% RBWR (ninth best at center), and some unpublished work I did this offseason measuring the vertical push of offensive linemen on run plays reflected very favorably on Neuzil. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on ATL

Chances to make the playoffs: 30.5%

Chances to win division: 13.1%

Projected wins: 7.9

Strength of schedule: Third easiest

2024 record: 4-13

Biggest strength: Rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson. It is perhaps bold to highlight a rookie second-round pick, but he is unlike any RB the Patriots have had speed-wise in recent years, and he has also shown a knack for running between the tackles, as evidenced by his 100-yard return for a TD on the opening kickoff of the preseason and his 8-yard TD run in Week 2. The Patriots finally have a player who is a threat to score any time he touches the football. — Mike Reiss

Biggest concern: Depth across the roster. The drop-off from starter to backup at the majority of positions is significant, which highlights the organization’s struggle at drafting and developing in recent years. However, the 2025 draft class appears to be a solid foundation, with three projected opening-day starters (not including specialists). — Reiss

QB stat to know: Drake Maye recorded 2,276 passing yards, 15 passing TDs and 409 rushing yards in 13 games (12 starts) as a rookie. Maye recorded those numbers without a 700-yard receiver; tight end Hunter Henry was the team leader with 674 receiving yards. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Henderson. A slasher with big-play ability and the pass-catching skills to produce on third downs, Henderson will share the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson caught 46 passes over his final two seasons at Ohio State (a number that will elevate in a pro offense), and he can operate as a matchup target for Maye. With the expected volume here, Henderson has upside as an RB2. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: Free agent addition DT Milton Williams will finish outside the top 10 in pass rush win rate and have fewer than 5.0 sacks. At $26 million per year, the Patriots are expecting him to hit at least one of those marks. But I have some questions about how well Williams will fare when he has to play more — and without the Eagles’ defensive front around him. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on NE

Chances to make the playoffs: 11.3%

Chances to win division: 3.9%

Projected wins: 6.4

Strength of schedule: Hardest

2024 record: 7-10

Biggest strength: The defensive front. Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence II were in the top 20 in pressure percentage at their respective positions last season. Kayvon Thibodeaux already has a double-digit sack season (11.5 in 2023). Add No. 3 draft pick Abdul Carter to that mix, and the Giants’ pass rush has the potential to be lethal. Now, the Giants have to get the lead and stop the run to maximize that talent. — Jordan Raanan

Biggest concern: Can the offense score enough? The Giants have raved about veteran quarterback Russell Wilson‘s leadership and the effect it will have on the group. But is it enough to turn the 31st-ranked scoring offense into a more effective unit? New York returns 10 of 11 starters on offense, and perhaps its most indispensable player, left tackle Andrew Thomas, was recently activated off the PUP list and didn’t play a preseason snap. — Raanan

QB stat to know: In free agency, the Giants added Wilson, who won Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium and is the only one of the 34 different quarterbacks to start at least four games there (including playoffs) without losing since it opened in 2010. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Wan’Dale Robinson. He is an easy separator underneath with the catch-and-run traits to tack on numbers (52.1% of his receiving yardage came after the catch). Plus, Robinson averaged 10.7 PPG on a subpar Giants team last season, with nine games of double-digit production and 12 weeks with at least five targets. He’s a late-round option in 12-team leagues who will see volume out of the slot in coach Brian Daboll’s offense. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: QB Jaxson Dart will make his first start no later than Week 5. There has been buzz around Dart’s preseason, and I can’t imagine the Giants are too excited to cling to the Wilson era longer than they have to with a first-round QB waiting in the wings. Facing the Saints in Week 5 could be a nice soft landing for Dart to begin his NFL career. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on NYG

Chances to make the playoffs: 21.0%

Chances to win division: 14.0%

Projected wins: 7.0

Strength of schedule: Fifth easiest (tie)

2024 record: 5-12

Biggest strength: The starting offensive line. Everyone is back, plus key backups, from a unit that allowed 36 sacks last season, which was way down from the 65 it gave up in 2023. This group also paved the way for the 18th-best rushing attack in 2024. Not great but a key to the offense’s improvement, nonetheless. This bodes well for QB Bryce Young, whose late-season performance was bolstered by better protection and a strong run game. — David Newton

Biggest concern: The defense. There could be as many as six new starters on a unit that finished last in the NFL in several major categories last season, most notably run defense, quarterback pressure, total yards allowed and total points allowed. Getting Pro Bowl DL Derrick Brown back will help. So will the free agent additions. But overall, the depth is thin, and it might take a while for this group to jell. — Newton

QB stat to know: Though Young had a rough start to the 2024 season and was benched after Week 2, he returned for Week 8 and had a strong finish. He was sensational over the final three weeks of the regular season with 10 pass/rush touchdowns, zero turnovers and the third-best QBR of any quarterback from Weeks 16 to 18. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: WR Tetairoa McMillan. More smooth than fast, McMillan can play as a boundary X or create inside matchups from the slot. With his 6-4 frame, he can get up high on contested throws, and he has a good feel for finding open voids versus zone concepts. McMillan will play a volume role as a rookie, which creates a WR3 floor. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The Panthers will record the fewest sacks in the league. For starters, I don’t see where the pass rush is coming from (especially if rookie Nic Scourton misses time after suffering a collapsed lung). But also, I doubt the Panthers will be leading in many games. If they’re behind, their opponents will run on them, limiting the sack opportunities. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on CAR

Chances to make the playoffs: 15.6%

Chances to win division: 5.7%

Projected wins: 6.9

Strength of schedule: Seventh easiest

2024 record: 5-12

Biggest strength: Defense. They still have six of their top nine snap leaders from the 2023 defense, which finished No. 3 in EPA. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV, a seldom-used rookie in 2023, is now one of their top players. This unit has talent at all three levels. Look for more blitzing and more man coverage than in recent years. The defense will have to carry the flag until the offense finds its way. — Rich Cimini

Biggest concern: Justin Fields and the passing attack. Fields is only a 61% career passer who has yet to throw more than 17 touchdowns in a season, and now he has a receiving corps that includes just one legitimate playmaker (Garrett Wilson). The Jets will rely on scheme (RPOs and play-action) to create open looks for Fields. This will be a run-first offense, with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Fields leading the way. — Cimini

QB stat to know: Fields recorded a 51 QBR last season. The last Jets quarterback to post at least a 50 QBR (considered average on a 0-100 scale) in a season was Josh McCown in 2017. — ESPN Research

How to win your fantasy league: Fields. The quarterback averaged 18.9 PPG in his six starts with the Steelers last season. He passed for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 289 yards and five more scores. Fields will have a true No.1 wide receiver in Wilson, while Hall can operate as an underneath target at running back. With Fields’ high-level dual-threat traits, he should be targeted as a fringe QB1 in 12-team leagues. — Bowen

Bold prediction for 2025: The Jets will lead the league in run rate over expectation. And that number won’t even include Fields’ scrambles, which I expect to be plentiful! With Fields at quarterback and no great receiving playmakers after Wilson, I expect this team will run the ball a lot. — Walder

Full schedule | Roster | Depth chart | Read more on NYJ

Chances to make the playoffs: 8.5%

Chances to win division: 2.3%

Projected wins: 6.1

Strength of schedule: 13th hardest

2024 record: 3-14

Biggest strength: Defensive line. Myles Garrett is a year removed from being named Defensive Player of the Year, and the Browns have multiple players equipped to take advantage of one-on-one opportunities as he commands extra attention. Free agent signing Maliek Collins had the seventh-highest pass rush win rate as an interior defender last season, and Mason Graham, the No. 5 pick, had nine sacks in three seasons with Michigan. — Daniel Oyefusi

Biggest concern: Quarterback. Joe Flacco will begin the year as the starter, but he hasn’t played an entire season since 2017. Kenny Pickett is on his third team in four years, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders might not be ready to play for a while. The Browns have started a league-high 40 passers since 1999, and the likelihood is they add more players to that tally. — Oyefusi

QB stat to know: The Browns desperately need an upgrade at quarterback this season. In 2024, their quarterbacks had a 35 QBR, the worst in the league. In addition, Cleveland has not had a Pro Bowl QB since Derek Anderson in 2007, the longest active drought in the NFL. — ESPN Research