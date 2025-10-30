Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we’ve also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Let’s dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook’s NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research’s NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Timberwolves Betting Picks

The Lakers and Timberwolves met up a few days ago, and both of Luka Doncic (49 points) and Anthony Edwards (31 points) put on a show. Doncic and Edwards are both listed out for Wednesday, though, so it’s a next man up kinda night for each side.

Even without Ant, Minnesota seems well-equipped to cover a seven-point spread.

For Los Angeles, the injuries go beyond Luka. LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are also out while Marcus Smart is questionable with a quad injury. Austin Reaves scored an efficient 41 points on Monday, but even that couldn’t stop the Lakers from a 14-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s just hard to trust this team to compete when Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James are all being called on to play 20-plus minutes.

As for the Wolves, they can live with a few games of Julius Randle being the number-one option. Randle’s been doing a little bit of everything to start the year, netting 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on a 56.5% FG% and 42.9% 3P%. Minnesota’s depth is intriguing, as they can pick and choose spots for the bigs (Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid) based on LA’s lineup and sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr. has already made a jump. I’ll take the Wolves to win by more than seven tonight.

Randle posted 26 and 35 combined points and rebounds (PR) in two full games with Edwards and has put up 35 and 31 PR since Minnesota’s leading scorer went down. I like his chances to feast in tonight’s matchup.

Last season, Randle averaged 27.7 PR per 36 minutes when Edwards was on the court but managed a hefty 33.4 PR per 36 minutes when Edwards was off the floor. He gets a notable bump sans Edwards and, as mentioned, has already been red-hot from the field this season.

Los Angeles is missing three starters and might even be without one of their first guys off the bench (Smart) tonight. Thus, it’s hard to imagine this defense looks anything other than meh tonight. Plus, Randle has posted 28, 32, 35, and 44 PR across his last four meetings (minimum 28 minutes) with Deandre Ayton and has historically thrived against his former Lakers team, too.

Jaden McDaniels is enjoying an increased role with Edwards out of the picture, so much so that we can feel good about asking him to score north of 16.5 points tonight.

McDaniels has logged 35 minutes in two straight games and shot a combined 29 FGA in that stretch. While poor shooting held him to just 11 points two games ago, he bounced back with 25 points his last time out.

Notably, McDaniels has scored 16-plus points in 12 of his last 15 games sans Edwards. He even erupted for 20, 23, and 30 points across Edwards-less games last season. Randle didn’t play in any of those three games, but McDaniels is nonetheless the team’s second-option when Edwards is out of the fold. All things considered, 16.5 points appears to be a low bar for someone who’s primed to shoot a ton in a soft matchup.

FanDuel is letting you choose your NBA reward today! Log into your FanDuel account to choose between a Bet Back Token, No Sweat Token, or 50% Profit Boost Token! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.