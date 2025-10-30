MIAMI – The 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup continues with CD Olimpia hosting LD Alajuelense in the Second Leg of their Semifinals series on Thursday at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The series is levelled at 1-1 after a draw in Costa Rica in the First Leg. Olimpia enters with the advantage on away goals.

Marcos Montiel gave Olimpia the lead in the opening bout, before Anthony Hernández equalized for Alajuelense. The result saw Olimpia extend its unbeaten run in the Central American to eight, having recorded five wins and three draws.

The draw also marked the fourth time Los Leones drew on the road in the first leg of the semifinals across all international competitions. The Honduran club has advanced to the Final in all three previous cases. Olimpia will seek to defend its advantage to reach the final of the CAC for the first time.

Two-time reigning champions LD Alajuelense aims to advance to the Final for a third straight year. Los Manudos recorded a draw in the first leg of the semifinals for a third consecutive edition, but first as the home side.

The away goals rule will be used as the first tiebreaker for a draw on aggregate. A 1-1 draw would trigger extra time and a penalty shootout, if necessary, to decide a winner.

The winner of the series will advance to the Final of the 2025 Central American Cup.