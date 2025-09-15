Whether on the wedding day or on the red carpet at an award show—like the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which are taking place tonight, September 14, 2025—it’s time to admit that white attire is no longer just for women. Of course, white bridal gowns aren’t going away anytime soon, but they’re about to if tonight’s Emmys red carpet is any indication, white menswear will continue to be a big wedding fashion trend for the rest of 2025 and well into 2026.

From Pedro Pascal and Tramell Tillman to Michael Cyril Creighton and Taika Waititi, here, we’re sharing the best white menswear looks we saw on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images



Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in The Last of Us, wore white from head to toe—yes, even his sneakers were white. He chose a double-breasted suit jacket and pants by Celine, a formal look perfect for just about any wedding. Looking to wear white to a more casual wedding event as a groom? Take a note out of Pascal’s book and wear this type of suit without a tie, to keep things feeling more relaxed.

Michael Buckner / Contributor / Getty Images



Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins, who is up for the award of Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series, for his work on the latest season of The White Lotus, stepped out on the red carpet in a black-and-white Louis Vuitton look comprised of a white tuxedo jacket, white silk shirt, and black pants. If you’re not ready to commit to an all-white look as a groom, this could be a great middle ground.

Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer / Getty Images



Tramell Tillman

Since he was nominated for—and subsequently won!—Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Severance, Tramell Tillman’s 2025 Emmys look needed to be great. He leaned in on the all-white trend by wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit for the award show, and his formal take on the idea would be perfect for a black-tie event.

Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer / Getty Images



James Marsden

James Marsden is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Paradise, but he’s already a winner thanks to his sharp take on the white menswear trend. He paired a classic white dinner jacket with black tux pants for the award show, and most grooms would agree that his versatile approach would work for just about any style of celebration.

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / Getty Images



Ted McGinley

Shrinking star Ted McGinley tested the white menswear waters on the Emmys red carpet, and his take—which features more black than white thanks to a dark button down—is a great choice for someone who wants

John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images



Dewayne Perkins

Dewayne Perkins attended the 2025 Emmys in support of his costars at The Studio, but his look was award-winning in its own right. He paired an all-white outfit with a black overcoat, creating a striking contrast that we’d love to see a groom wear for a chic city wedding ceremony and reception or during an after-party.

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / Getty Images



Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton joined his Only Murders in the Building costars at the 2025 Emmy Awards, and while he may not be nominated for an award, he’s sure to inspire grooms looking for their own big-day attire. His look—a white tuxedo jacket with black pants, a black bowtie, and an oversized boutonnière—is exactly what a traditionalist should choose for the wedding day.

Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer / Getty Images



Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi and wife Rita Ora walked the 2025 Emmys red carpet, and they could have easily been mistaken for a bride and groom. We love Waititi’s all-white tuxedo look, which he offset with dark accessories including a gray tie, black shoes, a watch, and sunglasses.