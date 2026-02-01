Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Wife Sam Hold Hands as They Check Out of Paris Hotel | aaron taylor johnson, sam taylor johnson | Celebrity News and Gossip | Entertainment, Photos and Videos

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson are heading home after a quick stop in Paris for Fashion Week.
The 35-year-old 28 Years Later actor and the 58-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey director held hands as they checked out of their hotel and headed to the airport on Wednesday (January 28).
For their outing, Aaron sported a black over over a white T-shirt and gray pants while Sam wore a black leather jacket, leopard-print scarf and black jeans.
The night before, Aaron and Sam joined tons of other stars at the Saint Laurent Fashion Show.
Back in November, Aaron was spotted shirtless and covered in blood while filming scenes for his new movie Werwulf in England.
The Golden Globe-winning actor will be reuniting with Nosferatu co-star Lily-Rose Depp and director Robert Eggers for the new horror movie. Find out more about Werwulf here.