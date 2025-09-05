Abbey Clancy found herself waking up and asking where husband Peter Crouch was as the family enjoyed a recent holiday away together

Abbey Clancy says Peter Crouch was ‘nowhere to be seen’ on holiday (Image: Dave Benett via Getty Images)

Abbey Clancy found herself questioning the whereabouts of her husband Peter Crouch, as he began to sneak off early in the mornings to his “new love”. Abbey revealed that during a recent holiday, she would wake up to discover Peter was “nowhere to be seen”

The model later discovered that the former Premier League footballer had taken up a new hobby. She explained that Peter, 44, had enrolled himself in tennis lessons after taking their 14-year-old daughter Sophia for training in the sport.

Peter, who has also recently started playing padel, confessed that he has now “caught the bug” having played the sport in his youth. This revelation comes just weeks after Abbey, 39, Peter and Sophia were seen enjoying a day at Wimbledon.

On the couple’s The Therapy Crouch podcast, Abbey said: “Pete’s found a new love. So everyday on holiday, I’d wake up, Pete nowhere to be seen. I’d be like, ‘Where the f**k has he been going?’

“He’d been booking himself tennis lessons. Tennis lessons, taking Sophia, who is doing the lessons anyway with her coach and Pete’s booked himself in. And he’s also joined a tennis club here, at home, and he’s in a tennis competition and a tennis team.”

Abbey and Peter took daughter Sophie to Wimbledon

To which Peter responded: “You know what’s happened? I’ve got the bug massively. I was taking Sophia and said, ‘Do you know what, I’m going to start taking lessons.’ I got a lesson and then got the bug, and saw myself getting better.”

Peter, who netted 22 goals in his 42 appearances for England, revealed that he “could play” tennis as a youngster but ended up pursuing a career in professional football. He reminisced about his childhood summers, saying they were filled with “football, tennis, football, tennis”.

He explained: “I could play when I was a kid but I didn’t pick up a racquet for 20 years. But my summers consisted of a ball and tennis racquet and when we got slightly tired of football we’d go and play tennis.

“For six weeks, football, tennis, football, tennis, and by the end of that you get alright. So I was decent as a kid.”

Peter has recently taken up padel as well as tennis (Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images for Laureus)

Abbey however says Peter was “playing down” his abilities on court and said he had to make a “crucial decision” between the two sports. Peter added: “It was something that I never revisited so I’m trying to get back on the horse.”

During his illustrious career, Peter played more than 700 professional matches for clubs such as Liverpool, Stoke City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Portsmouth before hanging up his boots in 2019.

Mum-of-four Abbey, who married Peter in 2011, concluded she is “really happy” he has found a new hobby. She added: “He’s happy, he’s keeping fit, he’s keeping moving.”

Peter played for the likes of Liverpool, Burnley, Portsmouth and Stoke during his career (Image: Offside Sports Photography/Getty Images)

The couple first crossed paths in a Liverpool bar in 2005. Recalling their initial encounter during a chat on Good Morning Britain, Abbey said: “When we first met, he begged me for my number and then I went to the loo or the bar, and when I came back, he was talking to another girl. I was like, ‘How dare you?'”.

Peter maintained that he was “just talking” to the other woman, but Abbey insisted on getting her number back.

He retorted: “I said, ‘You can’t give someone your number and then take it back’.”

Despite this initial stumbling block, love blossomed between them and they tied the knot on 30 June 2011. As reported by OK!, the couple now live in a “magical” mansion complete with its own cinema room and vast garden.