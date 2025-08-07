Addison Rae upgrades Dublin concert to the 3Arena – Entertainment

Addison Rae has upgraded her Dublin concert from The National Stadium to the 3 Arena due to demand for tickets.

The concert, on August 25th, will kick off her world tour, which will see her Addison Rae oer from in London, Paris, Berlin, Austin, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney and more.

The tour is in support of Addison’s recently released debut album, Addison, which debuted at number four on the US Billboard Top 200 this week.

The album, released on June 6th, contains popular songs “Fame is a Gun,” as well as “Diet Pepsi” “Aquamarine”.

Since the beginning of 2020, Addison has amassed over 88 million followers on TikTok, with over 5.8 billion likes, and 34 million followers on Instagram.

Tickets for the concert at the 3Arena go on sale on Thursday on Ticketmaster at 10am, with prices ranging from €37.50 to €61.90.