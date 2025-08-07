James Gunn to Direct ‘Superman’ Sequel: ‘Next Movie in Super-Family’

James Gunn will write and direct “the next installment in the Super-Family,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed during the company’s earnings call.

Gunn had previously said in various interviews during his “Superman” press tour that he was writing a new movie featuring David Corenswet’s Superman in it, although he always remained coy on whether it was a standalone “Superman” sequel or something else. Zaslav provided no clarity there, opting to say “next movie in the Super-Family,” but it’s news that Gunn will direct the movie in addition to writing the screenplay. He served the same dual role on “Superman.”

Warner Bros. recently relaunched the DC Universe with Gunn’s “Superman,” which ignited to $125 million domestically in early July and has since generated $315 million in North America and $550 million globally.

Next up for the franchise is “Peacemaker” Season 2, followed by the “Supergirl” movie and the “Lanterns” television series in 2026. Plus there’s “Clayface,” which is set to film this year. Gunn recently told CBS Mornings that fans should expect each entry to have its own flavor and tone, just like actual comic books.

“‘Clayface’ is a totally different thing. Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film, and that’s one of the things we want to do,” Gunn said. “There’s not a company style. It’s not like every movie is gonna be like ‘Superman.’ The artists and the directors and the writers that create each one will bring their own sense to it. … We don’t want people being bored.”

James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired in 2022 to reset the state of DC Studios, which has long struggled to keep up with Disney’s wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond “Superman,” portrayed in this world by David Corenswet, Gunn and Safran have outlined an ambitious, 10-year plan of interconnected sequels and spinoffs. Their efforts will continue with two blockbuster hopefuls in 2026, “Supergirl” and “Clayface,” as well as a new take on “Wonder Woman.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has praised the team of Gunn and Safran for “breathing new life and excitement into one of the most iconic storytelling franchises in the world.” Although “Superman” has been a start, DC still faces challenges because “Supergirl” and “Clayface” are led by relatively unknown protagonists. That’s compared to Superman, who had an advantage as one of the most recognizable heroes on the planet. And as Disney is starting to learn the hard way with the MCU’s uneven box office streak, not all heroes are received equally on the big screen.

That’s no matter to Zaslav, who is loudly congratulating the Man of Steel for charting a new path forward. “The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real,” he said after “Superman” landed in theaters. “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”