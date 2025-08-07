After Seeing Alexandra Daddario As Wonder Woman, I’m Convinced She Is Perfect For The DCU

Wonder Woman is coming to the new DC Universe, and after seeing her suit up as Diana Prince, I believe Alexandra Daddario could be the ideal new Wonder Woman, and she even has the DC past to prove it. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled, with the entire cast of the DCEU’s Justice League reportedly out as their characters.

After it was initially not announced for the DCU’s Chapter One, a Wonder Woman movie is now in development for the DCU. The information has since been expanded on by James Gunn, who has confirmed that the DCU Wonder Woman is not only a priority amid DC’s upcoming films, but is also being written by an in-house talent.

After penning the upcoming Supergirl movie and being attached to the Teen Titans film, Ana Nogueira is the writer hard at work on Wonder Woman’s DCU debut. Casting will only begin when the script is finished, but the rumor mill already has many popular names. One of the most popular is Alexandra Daddario, and she would be a great choice.

Alexandra Daddario Suits Up As Wonder Woman In DC Art & Shows She’d Be Perfect



Recently, fan art of Alexandra Daddario as Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s DC Universe made the rounds online, showcasing how she would be an interesting pick for Diana Prince. In the art, Daddario wore the Wonder Woman suit donned by Gadot in the DCEU. It perfectly showcases how the actress change would be seamless, with Daddario bringing out Wonder Woman’s fierceness.

The fan art also reminded me of what is perhaps Daddario’s most popular role. The actress gave life to Annabeth Chase in two Percy Jackson movies, donning Greek-inspired armor in them. As the daughter of Athena in the movie franchise, not only did Daddario share Wonder Woman’s warrior background, but she also excelled in the mythological part, which Gadot lacked.

Alexandra Daddario’s DC Past Is The Perfect Showcase Of Her Talents For Wonder Woman



Besides her past as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson movies and the Wonder Woman art helping visualize what Daddario could look like as the DC hero, the actress’s history in the comic book franchise has me excited about her ability to play a pitch-perfect version of Wonder Woman in live-action. Daddario was part of DC’s animated Tomorrowverse.

Alexandra Daddario voiced Lois Lane in multiple animated movies. While Lois does not have powers, she is easily regarded as one of DC’s most popular female characters, known for not taking no for an answer and her drive to do what is right. The same determination, charm, and intelligence present in Daddario’s Lois Lane would be perfect for Wonder Woman.