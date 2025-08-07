Mariners vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Picks – August 7

Data Skrive

Randy Arozarena and the Seattle Mariners will see Shane Smith on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox are +219 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-272). Seattle is a 1.5-run favorite (at -127 odds). The matchup’s over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Take a look at everything you need from a betting perspective on the Mariners-White Sox game, regarding the run line, moneyline and total, plus expert picks.

White Sox vs. Mariners Highlights | MLB on FOX Check out the best moments from this MLB matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Information & Odds

When: Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to watch on TV: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and CHSN

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -272 +219 7.5 -105 -115 -1.5 -127 +107

Mariners vs. White Sox Prediction

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, White Sox 4

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Win Probabilities: Mariners 56%, White Sox 44%

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 41 (53.9%) of those contests.

Seattle has played as favorites of -272 or more once this season and lost that game.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 73.1% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (36.9%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win one time in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +219 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 31.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over their last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), the Mariners and their opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners’ ATS record is 5-5-0 over their past 10 games.

Mariners Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 6-4 Runs Per Game 4.3 HR 18 ERA 3.24 K/9 8.6

Mariners Player Insights

Cal Raleigh’s 42 round-trippers in 2025 are the most on the Mariners. He’s also driven in 88 runs while hitting .249.

Including all MLB hitters, Raleigh ranks 101st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has put up 89 runs batted in to pace his team.

Suarez ranks fourth in home runs and third in RBI in the majors.

Josh Naylor leads the Mariners with a team-best batting average of .287.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .254 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have won six of their last 10 games against the spread.

White Sox Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 5-5 Runs Per Game 5.0 HR 22 ERA 4.49 K/9 9.1

White Sox Player Insights

Andrew Benintendi has launched a team-best 14 home runs.

Benintendi ranks 93rd in homers and 131st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Luis Robert has racked up 46 runs batted in to pace his team.

Robert is 116th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 107th in RBI.

Lenyn Sosa has put up a team-best batting average of .281.

Chase Meidroth is batting .252 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 33 walks.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

