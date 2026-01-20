This December marks the return of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the animated film. The unforgettable colorway made famous for its appearance in Michael Jordan’s 1996 movie debut is considered to be among the greatest Air Jordans ever, marking a significant moment in the history of the footwear line while kickstarting the collector culture of the GOAT’s sneakers.
In quintessential Jordan Brand fashion, this anniversary milestone will not go by without some added specials. According to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the “Space Jam” Jordan 11s will be joined by an alternate version which features a mudguard inspired by outer space, not unlike the Galaxy Foamposites.
Above is a mock-up of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam Galaxy”; this is just a mock-up of what’s to be expected, but an accurate depiction. A “Galaxy” like pattern on the mudguard will be joined by white uppers, white midsoles, and a translucent outsole.
This variant Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam Galaxy” will also be much more limited in comparison to the Space Jam 11s; they are also expected to release on the same December 12th date. MSRP is set at $255. More to come on our Jordan Release Dates page.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/