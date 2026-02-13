Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Riyadh Giants Look To Stretch Their Cushion

Table toppers Al-Hilal thumped Al-Okhdood by 6-0 in round 21 of SPL 2025-26 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadiu. X/Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal will host Al-Ittifaq in a crucial Matchday 22 Saudi Pro League clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on 13 February 2026, as the league leaders look to maintain their narrow advantage at the top of the table. Simone Inzaghi’s side have been among the division’s most consistent performers this season, boasting a strong record and a dominant recent victory that included a hat-trick from Karim Benzema on his debut. Al-Hilal also enjoy a commanding head-to-head supremacy over Al-Ittifaq and will be keen to tighten their grip on the title race. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Al-Ittifaq arrive in decent form and will aim to cause an upset and climb closer to the upper reaches of the standings in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: How Many Goals For Karim Benzema This Season?
The 2022 Ballon D’or winner has had a very productive season so far, scoring 19 goals from 22 appearances across all competitions. In the Saudi Pro League, Benzema has netted 11 times in the Saudi top-flight and 4 each in the AFC Champions League and Kings Cup.
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Playing XIs
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Blow For Al-Nassr
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ittifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Karim Benzema Starts
Karim Benzema the Starman, who has been on the headlines for his late January move to Al-Hilal, is going to start for the league leaders in front of home support. The Blue Waves will be looking to go 3 points clear of Al-Ahli who are level on points (50).
