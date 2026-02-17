Alex Michelsen denies Valentin Vacherot at 'home tournament' Delray Beach | ATP Tour

Delray Beach
Michelsen denies Vacherot at ‘home tournament’ Delray Beach
Atmane, Wong also advance at ATP 250
February 16, 2026
Sam Hodde/Getty Images
Alex Michelsen reaches the second round in Delray Beach for the third consecutive year (file photo).
By ATP Staff
Alex Michelsen marked his return to the Delray Beach Open with a composed performance Monday, navigating gusty winds and a testing opponent to advance at the ATP 250 hard-court event.
The 21-year-old American defeated sixth seed Valentin Vacherot 7-6(4), 6-4 to earn his second win over a Top 30 opponent this season and reach the second round in Delray Beach for the third straight year. Michelsen, who reached the semi-finals last year, did not face a break point, according to Infosys ATP Stats, throughout the one-hour, 28-minute match.
Majestic Michelsen 🤸🪄
Last year’s semi-finalist takes out [6] Vacherot 7-6(4), 6-4#DBOpen | 🇺🇸 Delray Beach pic.twitter.com/UN60yGG1Hh
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 16, 2026
“I live here now. I have an apartment 20 minutes from here, so it’s like my home tournament,” Michelsen said. “It’s great. I’m from California but I emigrated here. I absolutely love it here. Everyone’s so nice.”
After triumphing in his first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Vacherot, Michelsen can look ahead to a second-round meeting with Sebastian Korda or Mackenzie McDonald.
In other action on Day 1 in Delray Beach, Terence Atmane earned his first ATP Tour victory since October with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over Patrick Kypson, while qualifier Coleman Wong upset Nuno Borges 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 to advance.