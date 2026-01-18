NEED TO KNOW Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a dad to four children

His kids have cheered him on at big games, including at the Super Bowl

Matthew has said being a father to his four daughters has been the “greatest part” of his life

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can always count on his four daughters — Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler — for their support.

They can often be spotted on the sidelines, watching their dad play big games. While the group hasn’t confirmed that they’ll be at the Rams’ playoff matchup against the Chicago Bears on Jan. 18., they were at the recent NFL Wild Card Round.

Another memorable face-off they witnessed was Super Bowl LVI in 2022, when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23–20, and the newly minted champion quickly sought out his children to celebrate. A video shared by the NFL on Instagram featured Matthew’s daughters playing in the yellow and blue confetti, with their dad joining in as their mom Kelly Stafford looked on.

Earlier that week, the quarterback spoke about his family’s role in his success. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” Matthew told PEOPLE while discussing his departure from the Detroit Lions. “I would never have made the decision to go in and ask to be traded [somewhere] unless I had full support from my family.”

He admitted that people have asked about potentially adding a boy to the family, but he is content with his girls, who have taught him patience.

“It’s the greatest part of my life, to be honest with you,” he said in a Rams.com Q&A in 2021. “It changed it in so many ways. … You’ll never know, what that feeling is until you have kids and I’ve been lucky enough to have that four times. Four beautiful little daughters. I’m lucky in that regard.”

Here’s everything to know about Matthew Stafford’s children: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

Sawyer and Chandler Stafford, 8

Matthew Stafford with his daughters Sawyer and Chandler.

Kelly Stafford/Instagram



Matthew and Kelly welcomed their twin daughters, Sawyer J. Stafford and Chandler Page Stafford, on March 31, 2017.

The couple first announced they were expecting with an Instagram post featuring their pups, Marley and Champ, in October 2016. After experiencing fertility issues, Kelly underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) with Matthew’s support.

“It wasn’t an easy time but there’s a lot of people that go through it and figure out ways to get through it, and it’s a thing that helps a lot of people and obviously helped us,” he shared on his wife’s podcast The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank in May 2024.

Sawyer and Chandler often dress alike, from their onesies as infants to 1950s-themed Halloween costumes.

Matthew Stafford’s daughters Sawyer and Chandler.

Kelly Stafford/Instagram



The girls also attend cheer and tumbling classes, taking after Kelly, who was a cheerleader at the University of Georgia. In addition, they’ve tried their hand at T-ball, following in their dad’s early days of playing baseball in high school.

When the Stafford twins started Pre-K in August 2021, their mom couldn’t help but reflect on how quickly they’d grown up.

“I feel like just yesterday we were hunkered down in Michigan waiting on their arrival,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now they are school girls. Damn that happened quick. Happy first day of school to my oldest girls.”

When the siblings started first grade in June 2024, they already had career aspirations mapped out — Sawyer hoped to be an artist, and Chandler aspired to be a soccer player.

Hunter Stafford, 7

Matthew Stafford with his daughter Hunter.

Kelly Stafford/Instagram



Matthew and Kelly welcomed their daughter, Hunter Hope Stafford, on Aug. 16, 2018.

Kelly announced that she and Matthew were expecting during a family vacation in April 2018. In her Instagram post caption, she revealed that she had surprised the professional football player with the news that past Christmas.

“Well it’s too tough to keep this secret any longer,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself with a baby bump, Matthew and the twins on a beach.

The Staffords’ middle child, affectionately nicknamed “Huntie” by her mom, has a “sassy” personality that shines through in frequent appearances on her mother’s social media, where she’s often seen dancing and striking poses for the camera. Like her older sisters, Hunter is passionate about cheer and tumbling.

Matthew Stafford’s daughter Hunter.

Kelly Stafford/Instagram



Apart from participating in different sports, she’s also interested in the ins and outs of football, thanks to her dad. “She is always the one asking questions about what’s happening during games,” Kelly shared on Instagram in July 2023. “I love that when Matthew is done, he will have her to watch it with ❤️.”

When the pair were preparing to welcome their youngest daughter, Tyler, they wondered how Hunter would adjust to their growing family — but she quickly proved to be a caring and attentive big sister.

“Baby Tyler is HER baby,” Kelly quipped in a July 2020 post dedicated to Hunter. “Every time she wakes up she asks where baby Tyler is, every time Tyler cries she rushes to find a paci, and every time I am holding Tyler, she wants to be a part.”

Tyler Stafford, 5

Matthew Stafford with daughter Tyler.

Kelly Stafford/Instagram



Matthew and Kelly welcomed their youngest daughter, Tyler Hall Stafford, on June 26, 2020.

Her birth happened during a unique time as the world navigated the uncertainties of the pandemic.

“It’s difficult enough having a child, being a parent for the first time or the second time or the third time,” Matthew reflected in a 2021 video for the Saint Joseph Mercy Health System. “Doing it in the middle of a pandemic brings all sorts of new challenges.”

Thankfully, Tyler was surrounded by love and support. As she grew, her parents noticed she quickly outpaced typical growth milestones. According to her mother, Tyler was in the 93rd percentile for height at seven months, making her taller than most kids her age.

Since then, Kelly has given her social media followers a peek at Tyler’s active and curious personality. These traits were on display in a July 2022 video that captured her trying to open a pantry door after being told she couldn’t have more snacks.

Matthew Stafford with his wife and daughters.

Kelly Stafford/Instagram



A few years later, Tyler showed her adventurous spirit in an August 2024 Instagram video, confidently tackling a ropes course with encouragement from Kelly. Tyler also loves keeping up with her older sisters, joining them in activities like swimming, arcade games and soccer, among pastimes.

When she’s not busy cheering on her dad at training camp. Tyler enjoys spending quality time with her mom.

Ahead of Mother’s Day in May 2024, a now-school-aged Tyler celebrated Kelly with a heartfelt card expressing what she appreciates most, followed by a fun-filled day together on the playground.

“Got to spend the day with my baby,” Kelly captioned a recap video. “She makes me feel like I’m the most important person in the world.”