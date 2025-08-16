Find out about every Berry Plant type in Grow a Garden so you can give Jack the right plants for the Beanstalk Update event. To feed the magic sprout, you’ll need to give him the plant type that he’s currently looking for, which regularly changes. We’ve included information on each Berry plant, their rarity, how many points they give, and how to get them.

This guide is a work-in-progress while we learn more about the Beanstalk Update event. We’ll add more to the below table over time.

What Are Berry Plants in Grow a Garden?

Here are all the Berry Plant types in Grow a Garden, so you can grow your Beanstalk and earn rewards:

Berry Plant Rarity Points Added How to Get It
Strawberry Common 1 Seed Shop
Blueberry Uncommon 2 Seed Shop
Raspberry Rare 3 Normal Seed Pack
Cranberry Legendary 4 Basic Seed Pack
Lingonberry Legendary 4 Craftable
Celestiberry Mythical 5 Twilight Shop
Grape Divine 6 Seed Shop
Elder Strawberry Prismatic 7 Seed Shop

