Find out about every Berry Plant type in Grow a Garden so you can give Jack the right plants for the Beanstalk Update event. To feed the magic sprout, you’ll need to give him the plant type that he’s currently looking for, which regularly changes. We’ve included information on each Berry plant, their rarity, how many points they give, and how to get them.
This guide is a work-in-progress while we learn more about the Beanstalk Update event. We’ll add more to the below table over time.
What Are Berry Plants in Grow a Garden?
Here are all the Berry Plant types in Grow a Garden, so you can grow your Beanstalk and earn rewards:
|Berry Plant
|Rarity
|Points Added
|How to Get It
|Strawberry
|Common
|1
|Seed Shop
|Blueberry
|Uncommon
|2
|Seed Shop
|Raspberry
|Rare
|3
|Normal Seed Pack
|Cranberry
|Legendary
|4
|Basic Seed Pack
|Lingonberry
|Legendary
|4
|Craftable
|Celestiberry
|Mythical
|5
|Twilight Shop
|Grape
|Divine
|6
|Seed Shop
|Elder Strawberry
|Prismatic
|7
|Seed Shop