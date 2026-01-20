Alphabet (GOOGL) Valuation Check After Recent Pullback And Strong Long Term Gains

Make better investment decisions with Simply Wall St’s easy, visual tools that give you a competitive edge.

Alphabet (GOOGL) has drawn investor attention after recent share price moves, with the stock showing mixed short term performance and relatively stronger gains over the past month and the past 3 months.

Alphabet’s recent pullback over the last week sits against a much stronger backdrop, with a 30 day share price return of 7.44% and a 90 day share price return of 31.76%, while the 1 year total shareholder return of 69.03% and 5 year total shareholder return of 251.05% point to strong long term wealth creation despite short term volatility.

With Alphabet trading at $330 and only a small discount to analyst price targets, recent revenue and net income growth in the low teens raises a key question: Is there still a buying opportunity here, or is the market already pricing in future growth?

According to oscargarcia, the narrative fair value for Alphabet sits at US$340, slightly above the last close of US$330, which raises a clear question about how much long term earnings power is being baked into that gap.

Alphabet is the undisputed heavyweight champion of digital advertising, responsible for nearly 30% of global ad spend. Google Search: Still the most profitable query box in human history.

Want to see what kind of revenue growth, profit margins, and future P/E multiple are backing that US$340 fair value? The narrative leans heavily on high margin ad cash flows, AI monetisation, and a premium earnings multiple usually reserved for market leaders.

Result: Fair Value of $340 (UNDERVALUED)

However, regulatory action on search and ads, or faster than expected shifts toward rival AI platforms, could quickly challenge the optimistic Buffett-style valuation story.

While the user narrative points to a fair value of US$340 and a 2.9% undervaluation, our DCF model lands in a different place. It puts fair value at US$312.44, with Alphabet at US$330 looking overvalued instead. Which story do you think better fits the risks and growth assumptions?

