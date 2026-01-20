Christopher Reeve's Son Will Reeve Marries Amanda Dubin in Miami Wedding

NEED TO KNOW Will Reeve has married Amanda Dubin

The ABC News correspondent and Amanda, who is an event planner, tied the knot in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 17

Will, who is the son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and singer Dana Reeve, announced his engagement to Dubin in a joint Instagram post on Nov. 10, 2024

Will Reeve has tied the knot.

The 33-year-old ABC News correspondent — who is the son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and singer Dana Reeve — wed Amanda Dubin in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 17, PEOPLE confirms.

Ahead of the wedding, Amanda’s mother, Victoria Dubin, shared an Instagram Stories post revealing she was having “a quiet moment” before the big event. “The bride has just departed for her first look,” she wrote. “She took our breath away and the emotion her father and I feel is palpable.”

Amanda Dubin and Will Reeve’s engagement.

On Sunday, Jan. 18, Will’s ABC News colleague Robin Roberts shared a photo on Instagram before the couple’s nuptials with wife Amber Laign, Sam Champion, Lara Spencer and others in Miami. The group sat around a table with drinks.

“Pre-party last night before heading to celebrate a beautiful couple say I do!🥂,” wrote Roberts, who later shared a few Instagram Stories snaps from the wedding, calling it “a magical night celebrating a magical couple, adding “congratulations” to Reeve and Dubin.

Roberts also shared a photo with Spencer and Laign, writing, “Cheers to Amanda and Will.”

Spencer also shared her own image on Instargam writing: “kickoff to the most precious and perfect wedding. Congratulations Will and Amanda. We love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Will announced his engagement to Amanda, 29, in a joint post on Instagram on Nov. 10, 2024. The couple shared several photos of the romantic New York City proposal, which took place on Nov. 8. The duo celebrated with an intimate gathering with loved ones afterward.

The pair captioned the post simply, “Us 🤍.”

Will later detailed how he pulled off the surprise proposal on Live with Kelly and Mark, sharing that “there was some misdirection involved” to ensure that his future bride would be surprised. He revealed that he disguised his proposal as “a charity event in Manhattan.”

“I was like, ‘We gotta go. We gotta stop by.’ And she was like, ‘This is the dumbest plan that I’ve ever heard.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, it’s fine. It’s fine,’ ” he recalled. “And so we go into this thing, and there’s no charity event, I’d made it up.”

“We walk in — and I’d pre-set it with roses and [a] cellist and a photographer — and we walk in and she’s like, ‘Oh, it’s beautiful!’ And Amanda starts taking video of the event because she’s an event planner, so she’s getting inspiration,” Will continued. “And I go, ‘You’re going to have to put your phone down now.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my God!’ and then she knew what was happening.”

The couple’s families had been waiting upstairs at an “art gallery” to hear the news once the engagement had happened. Will told PEOPLE that the night was “the happiest night of our lives and we can’t wait to spend forever together.”

In February 2025, Will shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that Amanda and her mother, Victoria, are top event planners and have worked together to plan many elegant celebrations and weddings.

“Wait, you’re marrying into a double event planner family?” co-host Kelly Ripa asked Will, who replied, “Sure am.”

Amanda Dubin and Will Reeve.

Will Reeve/Instagram



He noted that Victoria, who is the president and owner of Victoria Dubin Events, has been event planning for “25 years.” Dubin Events is “a highly sought-after top event planning firm” that creates “extraordinary experiences.”

Live co-host Mark Consuelos chimed in, “This is the easiest wedding you’ll ever be part of.” The journalist quipped in response, “I hope it’s the only wedding I’m ever a part of!”

Will and Amanda went public with their relationship in April 2023, when Will shared a selfie of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Since then, they have made regular appearances on each other’s Instagram accounts.

During a segment on ABC News in January 2024, Will spoke highly of falling in love, saying, “If I can speak personally, it will happen when you least expect it. And you’ll be the happiest you’ll ever be.”