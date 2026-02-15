This match could be very special for Club América as they are aiming for their 100th victory in the national clásico, becoming the first of both teams to reach that number of wins.
This national clásico will be the 264th edition (counting all competitions) with a record of 99 victories for Club América, 83 draws, and 81 victories for the rival.
The biggest win between both teams happened in 1944 when Las Águilas crushed Guadalajara with a score of 7-2, and without a doubt, the most important match between them was the 1983-1984 final, considered the ‘final of the century’, in which Club América was crowned champion.
What could also add some extra ‘flavor’ to this 100th victory is that Chivas is experiencing its best moment in recent years, so a win of this magnitude would have even greater significance.
What time and where to watch the match?
The match will be played at 09:07 PM (Central Mexico Time) and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for Mexico. In the United States, it will be on Telemundo and Fox Deportes.