'American Idol’ Season 24 premiere date, time, where to watch

Season 24 of ABC’s hit show “American Idol” is set to return this week with a new schedule, but with the same hosts and judges we all love.
Ryan Seacrest is set to return as host of the show, which he has been hosting solo since Season 2. Outside of “American Idol,” Seacrest also hosts CBS’s own “Wheel of Fortune.” Alongside him, judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return for their second year as a trio.
Outside of the returning faces, there will be a new schedule. Compared to previous seasons, when the show was released on Sunday and Monday nights, season 24 will have a release schedule every Monday night.
Here is what you need to know about Season 24 of “American Idol.”
What time is the ‘American Idol’ Season 24 premiere?
The Season 24 premiere of “American Idol” is on Monday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
Where to watch Season 24 of ‘American Idol’
Season 24 of “American Idol” will air on Monday nights on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.
Hulu offers a variety of plans to stream “American Idol” and various other hit TV shows.
The least-expensive plan (which requires watching commercials) is $9.99 per month (or $99.99/year). It provides access to Hulu’s ad-supported streaming library. Students can get that plan for $1.99 per month, if eligible. You can get a free trial of Hulu, but you do need to sign up and submit payment details. (You won’t be charged until the end of your trial period – the trial length is different depending on the subscription tier you choose.)
Other subscription options include Hulu bundled with Disney+, which costs $10.99 (with ads). Bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, the cost is $16.99 (with ads) or $19.99 (without ads).
For more plans and prices, visit the Hulu website.
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/