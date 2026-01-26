Katie Price is MARRIED as she kisses husband Lee Andrews in Dubai wedding leaving her family blindsided

KATIE Price has married her businessman fiancé Lee Andrews in a whirlwind wedding – leaving her family stunned.

It is the fourth time Katie, 47, has been a bride after her marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

The mum-of-five wed Lee in a quickie ceremony in Dubai in a move which pals said left her closest friends and family shocked.

Beaming Katie, 47, was seen smiling and locking lips with her new husband Lee shortly after the ceremony.

Katie was seen in a cut-out, white bodycon dress while her husband wore white linen trousers and a taupe shirt.

The leggy dress displayed the reality TV legend’s toned abs and tattoos as she showed off her huge diamond ring.

The Sun understands Katie’s family were not aware of the wedding taking place and were not given prior warning it was happening.

It comes after Katie shared a picture of the romantic proposal – rose petals were arranged to read “will you marry me.”

Katie and Lee tied the knot yesterday afternoon in Dubai in a quiet ceremony with just the two of them.

An onlooker said: “Katie and Lee had no one with them when they got married.

“It was just the two of them.

“Katie couldn’t stop smiling, she seemed so taken with Lee.

“They said their vows and then kissed, it was sweet to watch.”

Matching tattoos and a social media connection – Katie Price breaks silence on whirlwind romance How I met Lee was esoteric, we connected [by] both checking each others’ socials and quickly realised wow this is for me…in the old fashioned way, first by words which captured us both. That evolved deeper as we connected further with in days [getting] matching tattoos, and then both deciding to buy rings for the other. All this without even meeting, we let fate but you could [say] destiny decide. I’m just so happy with my person that is just as happy as me. What we have, they haven’t even invented the words. He has now the best version of me which can only grow more, knowing we are each others’ . On the wedding, all I can say is fatale, and this was a wedding at First Sight.

An officiator was seen in front of the pair reading from a script as they stood together in the sunshine saying their vows.

Katie wore a white dress with a cut-out in the middle while Lee wore an off-white linen shirt with a pair of white trousers.

A family friend added: “Kate’s family are dumbstruck.

“To see she had got engaged after flying to Dubai – literally just after she had arrived was crazy.

“The fact she has now married him the following day is even more shocking.”

“No one knows who Lee is, they know nothing about him. Kate’s mum, her children, no one knew about the wedding.

“She has a lot of questions to answer when she comes home.”

The Sun understands Katie and Lee met just over a week ago.

They were introduced on social media and spent time talking before Lee invited Katie to fly out to Dubai to meet him.

He put on an extravagant proposal, with Katie branding him her “Richard Gere”.

And posting sweet pictures of the newlywed couple on Instagram today, she wrote: “When nobody will never understand how this fairytale happened.”

Another snap showed the pair embracing each other after their engagement, with Katie writing: “My real life Richard Gere.”

And Lee earlier appeared to confirm their marriage after posting a pic of himself alongside a beaming Katie captioned: “Lovers honey moon x.”

The Sun understands Katie’s family, including her children, Princess and Junior Andre, had no idea she was getting married for a fourth time.

A source said: “Kate married Lee without telling anyone – the whole family are completely horrified.

“It is moving very fast and they are concerned about Kate’s frame of mind.

“No one knows who Lee really is and whether he is any good for her.

“It’s all total chaos at the moment and no one has a clue what is happening.”

Former glamour model Katie stunned those closest to her yesterday when she revealed she was engaged to Lee, who is based in Dubai.

Lee is CEO of Aura Group Future Urban Travel 2027 as well as an “Investor in Space X Hybrid Fitness.”

Katie sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of engagement photographs on her Instagram stories.

She posted a picture of rose petals arranged to read “will you marry me”, before showing off a huge diamond engagement ring.

Katie then posted a picture of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, with the caption “My Richard Gear [sic] swept off my feet. Manifesting does work.”

The news comes after Katie revealed her relationship with JJ Slater was “over months” before Christmas.

Speaking on the latest edition of her The Katie Price Show podcast, she said: “I don’t wanna waste my time.

“You know, if I’m not loved up and it’s not going, these are mistakes I’ve made in the past.

“You stay, just go along, and then it ends up getting nasty.”