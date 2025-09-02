American Primeval‘s miniseries format prevents it from returning for another season, but fans of the show can check out another great Taylor Kitsch series on Prime Video. The Prime Video show in question is not a Western like American Primeval but gives Taylor Kitsch a solid role and allows him to shine as the primary lead.

Set in 1857 during the Utah War, American Primeval premiered on Netflix on January 9, 2025. While the show did not rise to become one of Netflix’s best offerings in the Western genre, it was widely appreciated for its direction, performances, and immersive period setting. Unfortunately, it was meant to be a miniseries from the beginning.

Owing to this, despite earning fairly average critical ratings, American Primeval‘s season 2 never happened. Only a few months after its premiere, Prime Video has released a compelling thriller show, which, like American Primeval, gives Taylor Kitsch a leading role. Viewers who enjoyed his performance in the Western show must check out his new Prime Video series.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Is A Great New Gritty Taylor Kitsch Series After American Primeval



Taylor Kitsch in The Terminal List Dark Wolf

Serving as a spin-off to Prime Video’s hit crime thriller, The Terminal List, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf replaces Chris Pratt’s character with Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards as its lead. The spin-off show currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 71%, which is a massive improvement from The Terminal List‘s 40% rating.

Like its predecessor, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has also been performing incredibly well on Prime Video in terms of viewership and has officially become the Number 1 show on the streamer’s charts after dethroning The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 from its top position.

While The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and American Primeval do not have a lot in common in terms of storytelling, fans of the latter will love the Prime Video show because it features Taylor Kitsch in a similar role. Kitsch’s Edwards in the series is just as hardened as American Primeval‘s Isaac.

Both Taylor Kitsch characters are defined by the many traumas and missteps of their past, but Isaac is far more anti-heroic than Ben. The two shows are also celebrated for their visceral, no-holds-barred action that either highlights the brutal realities of war or the gritty realism of military-centric espionage. Owing to these similarities, viewers who liked American Primeval must watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

Dark Wolf & American Primeval Redeem Taylor Kitsch’s Disappointing RT Streak



Taylor Kitsch as Isaac in American Primeval season 1, episode 2, looking to the side

During the early years of his career, Taylor Kitsch was seemingly on the trajectory to becoming Hollywood’s next big lead. However, after he starred in several big-budget flops, like John Carter, Battleship, and Savages, his acting career went through significant decline.

Even on television, Kitsch delivered some memorable performances in shows like True Detective, Waco, and The Defeated. Unfortunately, none of them garnered favorable reviews from critics. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and American Primeval have finally redeemed his disappointing Rotten Tomatoes streak.

Taylor Kitsch will soon produce, direct, write, and star in an indie crime drama, Pieces, which is based on his short film of the same name.

Hopefully, Taylor Kitsch‘s performance in American Primeval and Prime Video‘s Terminal List follow-up will help him get even bigger and better opportunities in the near future.