Fall is fast approaching, and that means several things: Halloween, cooler temperatures, and a whole slate of new TV shows and sports. You’re going to want to have a great TV to soak up all the fall goodness, and there’s no better time to get a new display than right now, given that you can save a whopping $1,400 on a fantastic LG 4K TV right now.

As of Aug. 26, get the LG 77-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV for $2,296.99, down from its usual price of $3,696.99. That’s $1,400 off and a discount of 38%. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen.

The LG C5 is the latest in LG’s C-series, with a ton of screen real estate at 77 inches as well as 4K resolution and OLED technology to help bring whatever you’re watching to life. You’ll get deep, colorful hues, a crisp picture, and excellent sound as well thanks to both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

It’s a great option for both movie and TV show lovers as well as gamers, with Filmmaker Mode to satisfy the cinephiles and a slew of game-centric settings, with a 0.1ms response time and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Toss in NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR, and you’re set to handle a wide variety of content.

If a new TV is in the cards for you, this is one you should invest in, especially since it’s down to its lowest price yet. Now’s a good time to snag one and save.