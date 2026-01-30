Analysts Cut Bank of America (BAC) Price Targets While Staying Bullish

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is one of the 11 Most Profitable Cheap Stocks to Invest In Now. On January 15, TD Cowen reduced its price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) from $66 to $64 and kept its Buy rating. This update comes after the company reported Q4 2025 core earnings per share of $0.98, which was above market expectations. This beat was mainly driven by lower provisions and a slight upside in net interest income.
Despite this, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares fell after the results. TD Cowen said the decline was largely linked to the company’s near-term operating leverage guidance of about 200 basis points for fiscal year 2026. This number is now at the lower end of the company’s medium-term target range of 200 to 300 basis points. TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos pointed out that Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) revenue growth outlook is still largely intact.
Pixabay/Public Domain
On January 15, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced its price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) from $64 to $63 and kept an Outperform rating.
Also on January 15, Truist Securities cut its price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) from $62 to $60 and maintained its Buy rating. This change reflects small updates to the firm’s provision assumptions and expectations for a slower pace of share buybacks by Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a global banking and financial services corporation that offers banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations.
While we acknowledge the potential of BAC as an investment, we believe certain AI stocks offer greater upside potential and carry less downside risk.
