It’s been 16 years since Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen first premiered, but a stunning first left Andy Cohen in awe on the Sept. 24 episode.

That night, actors Teyana Taylor and Tony Goldwyn joined the titular host at the Bravo clubhouse, and it didn’t go unnoticed that something special had occurred just before they went to air. Said Andy, “I have been doing this show for 16 years, I have never seen what happened right before we went on, and that is Teyana went and hugged every single person in this room, including all of our cameramen and our photographer.”

Teyana, who’s also a director with her own production company, said hugging was “instilled” in her as a way to show how much she appreciates everyone involved.

As she put it, “I’m a hugger, so I have to hug everybody and all of the crew. I appreciate everybody, because it’s always bigger than who’s in front of the lens. It’s also who’s behind the lens, and it takes a village.”

What’s new in Andy Cohen’s career

Undoubtedly, Andy will be able to experience more firsts as his career continues on an upward trajectory.

Earlier this year, WWHL was renewed through 2027, and the gracious host couldn’t be happier. In response, he said, “After more than 20 years with Bravo, I’m full of intense gratitude that I get to continue living out my dream here … I’m excited to keep growing our successes across NBCUniversal’s incredible portfolio and, most of all, thankful that I, along with my team, get to keep doing what we love most.”

What’s more, Andy’s first-look development deal as an executive producer for The Real Housewives franchise and host of reunions and specials, had been extended to 2028.

That’s not the end of the good news for Andy, because earlier this month, he had double cause for celebration related to his Sirius XM channels. Not only did Radio Andy reach its landmark 10th anniversary, but Andy’s contract with the satellite service had been extended for another three years. A major win, not just for Radio Andy, but for his other channel, Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have a home at SiriusXM that’s allowed me to build a destination for pop culture and fun, featuring talent that I love and admire,” Andy said in a statement. “SiriusXM appreciates talent, and I appreciate them!”

Details on Andy Cohen’s tour with Anderson Cooper

To sweeten the pot that is Andy’s remarkable career, the father of two is taking his legendary friendship with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper on the road.

The New Year’s Eve Live hosts announced they’ll be resurrecting their live show, “AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” with upcoming stops in Boston and New York City. As Anderson said in their joint announcement, “I think you’ll laugh, you’ll cry … it’s a multi-centric experience.”

The event is no stranger to having some pretty famous faces attend since it began 10 years ago. But after six years away, there’s no telling who will make an appearance at what the BFFs are calling a “re-launch” of the iconic show.

When debuting their AC2 tour in 2015, Anderson told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “It’s what it’d be like to hang out with us for a little … It’s all unscripted and unplanned. We want it to be an interactive show, a peek behind the curtain, stuff you won’t see on television.”

Don't miss the latest with Andy