Coming out of high school in Des Moines, Iowa, Kadyn Proctor was 247Sports’ No. 1 offensive tackle and a top 10 prospect overall. He started all 14 games in which he played as a true freshman for one of the nation’s pre-eminent producers of NFL offensive linemen.

His draft stock, headed into his true junior season, reflected those accolades. The Alabama left tackle was regarded as the best at his position and a likely top 10 overall selection by many. My grade on Proctor was more in line with a prospect taken in the 20s in most draft classes. Some projection had been baked into his grade.

The beginning of his season has been uncharacteristic of what had become expected of the Crimson Tide lineman. Through three games, he has allowed nine pressures, including six against Florida State, according to TruMedia. He is on pace for 36 pressures allowed; he allowed 15 all of last season.

One concern is his size, which is why Utah’s Caleb Lomu was my pick to become a potential All-Pro back in July. At 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, he is a mammoth of a human being, but that is not the NFL prototype. Over the past six years, 14 offensive tackles have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. The average size of those linemen was roughly 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds.

From a technical standpoint, he moves his feet when engaged in pass protection, but does not bring his hands along with him, which leads to an inability to sustain blocks. He actually has good ankle flexion, but his pad level is often too high, which can cause him to be bull rushed into the backfield. Proctor has shown a tendency to overstep on his outside foot, and defenders have been crossing his face to apply inside pressure. Overall, he has good strength and that should be the hallmark for his prospect profile: difficult to move off his spot in pass protection and grinds defenders down in the run game.

It would benefit Proctor to play at a lighter weight and get back to the basics. As currently constructed, he would be best served playing in a photo booth at offensive guard rather than on the edge. It is sometimes easy to forget that these are young people still learning about themselves. The true junior did not turn 20 years old until June, so there is plenty of time for him to develop at his own pace. It is also worth noting that Alabama has been cycling through offensive line combinations in an effort to find one that works for them.

Looking ahead to Alabama’s schedule, including this weekend’s game against Georgia, the lineman will have opportunities to prove himself against other top draft prospects, such as Missouri’s Zion Young and Damon Wilson II, Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas and more.

Having transferred home to Iowa for three months before returning to Tuscaloosa three months later, Proctor has experienced the cruel side of college football fandom. If his play does not improve as conference play intensifies, he may seriously consider returning to college for a fourth season to rehabilitate his draft stock.

The 2026 NFL Draft class appears to be stocked full of offensive tackles. In addition to Lomu, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, Utah’s Spencer Fano and Auburn’s Xavier Chaplin are among the best eligible.