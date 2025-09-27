ESPN host says Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for only one job originally appeared on The Sporting News

This week, ESPN unveiled a new documentary on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin,” which premiered on September 24th.

The documentary dives into Kiffin’s life, including his current coaching position with the Ole Miss Rebels and how he got there.

It was a long, winding road that had plenty road including head coaching stops as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Oakland Raiders and the USC Trojans where Kiffin was fired on the tarmac.

That might have been the lowest part of Kiffin’s life was being fired by USC at the airport after a loss, but then Kiffin received a phone call from then Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Saban called Kiffin to make him a job offer. He wanted him to become his new offensive coordinator. Many didn’t think Kiffin was right for the job and that the marriage between the two would end quickly, but that wasn’t the case.

The partnership turned out to be profitable for both parties. It revitalized his career, which eventually landed him a position as head coach of Ole Miss, where he seems to be happy.

But there have been openings over the years where Kiffin’s name has been mentioned, including the Florida job, which may open up again soon; however, ESPN and SEC Network host Ryan McGee thinks there is only one place Kiffin may leave Ole Miss for: Alabama.

“I think he probably has one, maybe two jobs in his mind that he would really wrestle with if it came open. One of them is probably gonna come open, and one of them probably isn’t. (Discusses Florida being the open option.)

I think Alabama’s the one. If Alabama calls, I don’t care who you are- you return the call,” McGee said Friday morning on McElroy and Cublic in the Morning.

It wouldn’t shock many if the job became open again and the first call made would be to Kiffin, who Alabama fans still love, and he still loves them, too. Kiffin has nothing but praise for his former head coach for saving him, and his ties to the school are strong.

So Kiffin seems to be happy, at least for now.