Denver Post Broncos writer Parker Gabriel posts his Broncos Mailbag weekly during the season and periodically during the offseason. Click here to submit a question.

Which on-the-bubble players have enough value to be traded before or at final cutdown?

— Ed Helinski, Auburn, N.Y.

Hi Parker, with the depth the Broncos have at some position groups, do you see any opportunity to trade anyone for future draft picks? Thanks.

— Brandon Brown, Rogers, Minn.

Thanks to Ed and Brandon for the trade-related questions that get us going. And pardon the slight hiatus the past couple of weeks in the mailbag. We’ve been pushing to get The Post’s preseason Broncos magazine finished, which it now is. It’s got a ton of good stuff in it and is out Aug. 31. Make sure you find a copy.

OK, on to the trade-related question. There hasn’t been much buzz so far about specific players, but let’s use some common sense to help at least guide this conversation. In an ideal world, if you’ve got a player you A) know won’t make your 53-man roster and B) would be in demand around the league, you’d love to get something for that player rather than losing him on waivers. And, typically, the buyer would be a team toward the bottom of the waiver order — like Philadelphia two years ago when they swapped picks with Denver for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — and doesn’t think it will be in position to win a waiver claim.

It’s also important to remember that far fewer players get claimed than is normally assumed and that a lot of hand-wringing gets done over players who ultimately clear waivers and end up on the practice squad. One example: Just because the Broncos have more running backs than they can keep doesn’t mean they can just trade one.

The Broncos have significant depth at two positions that are almost always in high demand: Cornerback and defensive line.

So, if a team called about Jordan Jackson or Eyioma Uwazurike, Denver would be in position to listen. You’d have to imagine there’s teams out there that look at a guy like Kris Abrams-Draine or Ja’Quan McMillian and wonder if they could pry one away from coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.

But there’s also reason for caution. The Broncos saw what it looked like last year when their depth at cornerback was tested. It wasn’t pretty, and it was part of the reason they were so excited to draft Jahdae Barron at No. 20. Payton’s continually lauded that group this summer and gushed about how most teams don’t have five or six guys who can cover. So would you really trade from that depth to get a draft pick next spring? Maybe they could be convinced, but the bet here is it would take serious convincing. Teams with Super Bowl aspirations typically aren’t in a big hurry to get rid of good players.

Renck vs. Keeler: Should Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron start over vet Ja’Quan McMillian?

You can also find people who think the Broncos should try to trade Jarrett Stidham after his preseason heater. I’d be really surprised if that happened. He’s got three years of equity and knowledge in the system. He’s the kind of guy who can see you through a game or a few weeks if Bo Nix misses time, and he’s got really good chemistry with Nix and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb. If somebody wants to give you a pick for Sam Ehlinger, OK. But it’s hard to envision a situation where dealing Stidham this summer makes sense.

Broncos’ Davis Webb draws rave reviews for play-calling vs. Arizona: ‘He’s an incredible coach’

Do you see any path this preseason that would allow Kris Abrams-Draine to replace Riley Moss as CB2?

— Amanda Pacetti, St. Augustine, Fla.

Hey Amanda, thanks for writing in! I don’t, but Abrams-Draine is definitely an arrow-up player. My beat partner, Luca Evans, wrote a really good story about the second-year corner’s ability to track receivers’ eyes when he’s in coverage. Interesting stuff.

Earlier this year, Paton told us that during training camp last year he thought Abrams-Draine was maybe the furthest behind of all the rookies. Then by December, he got thrown into a hot spot and acquitted himself well. These are good problems to have if you’re defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard. Injuries happen and if somebody in the secondary misses time, they’ve got a lot of ways to move pieces around.

Teams with high-quality roster depth don’t always benefit from it in Week 1, but they almost always benefit from it by the time the stretch run arrives.

Broncos 53-man roster projection: Sean Payton, George Paton have tough decisions ahead

The Broncos have had an undrafted rookie make the team almost every season. Who do you think has a chance to be that player this year? Gracias, amigo!

— Eduardo Frischwasser, Xochimilco, Mexico

Source link