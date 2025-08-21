David Steinberg, longtime manager to Billy Crystal and Robin Williams, died on August 16, Deadline has confirmed. He was 81.

Steinberg began with a stint in public relations, representing Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Sellers and James Coburn before moving into management. In that capacity, he joined partners Larry Brezner and Buddy Morra at the firm Rollins & Joffe, which ultimately morphed into Morra Brezner Steinberg & Tenenbaum Entertainment. Specializing in comedy, the firm has been involved with the likes of Williams, Crystal, David Letterman, Martin Short, Robert Klein, Martin Mull and Woody Allen.

Steinberg wrote material for eight Oscar telecasts, all of which were hosted by client Crystal. The only one of Crystal’s hosting stints to which Steinberg did not contribute was the comedian’s first go-around in 1990.

Additionally, Steinberg executive produced a long list of well-known comedy specials and other projects such as Billy Crystal: Don’t Get Me Started (1986), Robin Williams: An Evening at the Met (1986), An Evening with Sammy Davis, Jr. & Jerry Lewis (1988), I, Martin Short, Goes Hollywood (1989), Robin Williams Live on Broadway (2002), Robin Williams: Weapons of Self Destruction (2009) and Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays (2014).

He, Brezner and Morra were among the EPs on many of HBO’s Young Comedians specials over the years. He also helped create a comedy series for HBO called Women of the Night.

Even after Williams’ untimely death in 2014, Steinberg continued to boost his client by making appearances in support of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which aired on HBO in 2018. Steinberg was both an EP and one of those interviewed for the documentary.

Crystal wrote a tribute for Deadline’s sister publication The Hollywood Reporter.

“For 48 years, this hilarious, outrageous (and pardon me, David), sensitive man who never wore socks was my manager, confidant, friend and ultimately family member,” wrote Crystal.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson gave the following statement to Deadline: “With a profound understanding of comedy and the artists who shape it, David Steinberg was one of those rare champions who knew how to clear a path for genius, making sure the business of comedy never got in the way of the brilliance of the artists he represented. We were honored to call him a friend of the National Comedy Center.”

Comedian Ed Driscoll posted online that he was “simply devastated over the passing of Manager-Producer David Steinberg. One of the all-time classic Hollywood personalities, with a razor-sharp sense of humor & a heart of gold. Some of the hardiest laughs I’ve ever experienced occurred while working with David.”

Steinberg is survived by his wife, actress Brynn Thayer; his son, Mason, and his wife, Melisa Steinberg; his only grandchild, Owen; his sister, Sari; and his goddaughter, Molly.