Powerball jackpot: How likely are you to win?
- Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 6, 20, 33, 40, 48, with a Powerball of 5.
- The jackpot sits at an estimated $126 million with a cash option of $57.8 million.
- The results are pending.
The Powerball results are in for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, worth an estimated $126 million.
Here’s what lottery patrons need to know about the Powerball winning numbers, where to check your numbers, prize chart values and more:
Powerball numbers last night, Wednesday, February 11, 2026. What are winning Powerball numbers for Feb. 11?
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 6, 20, 33, 40, 48, with a Powerball of 5. The Power Play was 2x.
Did anyone win Powerball last night, February 11, 2026? Powerball number winners, results for Feb. 11 lottery drawing jackpot
Results are pending.
Powerball Double Play numbers, February 11, 2026
Double Play numbers are pending.
How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot, February 11, 2026?
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, rises to $126 million with a cash option of $57.8 million, according to powerball.com.
When is the next Powerball drawing? What time is lottery jackpot drawing?
Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize payout?
You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.
What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?
Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.
How much is a Powerball lottery ticket today?
A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.
How to play Powerball today
Winning Mega Millions numbers 2/10/26
Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 5, 25, 30, 36, 68, and the Mega Ball was 6.
How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot on Friday, 2/13/26?
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing grows to an estimated $385 million with a cash option of $174.2 million after no Mega Millions tickets matched all six numbers to win the jackpot the Mega Millions jackpot, according to megamillions.com.
2026 Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of 2026 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:
Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results
Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:
- $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
- $1.817 billion — Dec. 24, 2025; Arkansas.
- $1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.
- $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California.
- $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
- $1.326 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon.
- $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California.
- $842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
- $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
- $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
Powerball, Mega Millions history: Top 10 U.S. lottery drawing jackpot results
Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:
- $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
- $1.817 billion, Powerball — Dec. 24, 2025; Arkansas.
- $1.787 billion, Powerball — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.
- $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California.
- $1.602 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.
- $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
- $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.
- $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
- $1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon
