ATP 500 Rotterdam 1/8-Finals

Humbert – Den Ouden: 12.02.2026 11:00 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Ugo Humbert has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Montpellier, Humbert lost to Mannarino in the 1/8-Finals in three tight sets. This week in Rotterdam, the Frenchman defeated Medvedev in the opening round in three tight sets after playing for almost three hours.

Guy Den Ouden has lost three of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, Den Ouden has been granted a wild card. In the opening main draw round, Den Ouden upset Fucsovics in straight sets. He was great under pressure, saving eleven out of twelve breakpoints.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Humbert is the clear favourite in this matchup, and we agree. Den Ouden spent most of his career playing on the Challenger Tour. On the other hand, Humbert enjoys playing on indoor hard courts. We expect Humbert to dominate and get a comfortable win tomorrow.

That being said, Humbert covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Ugo Humbert -4.5 games handicap @1.67 @bet365

Khachanov – Munar: 12.02.2026 11:00 CEST

H2H: 2-0

Karen Khachanov has won four of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, Khachanov defeated de Jong in the opening round in three tight sets. He trailed 1-3 in the deciding set, but turned it around.

Jaume Munar has won three of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, the Spaniard defeated Budkov Kjaer in the opening round in straight sets. He was great under pressure, saving both breakpoints he offered. Around this time last season, Munar played in Dallas, where he lost to Ruud in the semifinals.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, this will be a 50-50 matchup, but we disagree. Khachanov enjoys playing on an indoor hard court. On the other hand, Munar had decent performances over the past few months on hard courts, but he is still a clay-court specialist. However, Khachanov leads 2-0 in head-to-head meetings against Munar, and we expect him to get the third win.

That being said, Khachanov winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Karen Khachanov winning @1.73 @bet365

Van de Zandschulp – Tsitsipas: 12.02.2026 12:30 CEST

H2H: 0-2

Botic van de Zandschulp has won three of his last five matches. Last week in Montpellier, the Dutchman lost to Humbert in the opening round in straight sets. This week in Rotterdam, he defeated Pavlovic in the opening round in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won four of his last five matches. This week in Rotterdam, Tsitsipas defeated Rinderknech in the opening round in straight sets. Last season in Rotterdam, Tsitsipas lost to Bellucci in the quarterfinals in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Tsitsipas is the slight favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He dominated on his serve in the opening match and leads 2-0 in head-to-head meetings against van de Zandschulp and has not dropped a single set. We expect him to continue in that fashion.

That being said, Tsitsipas winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Stefanos Tsitsipas winning @1.53 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports