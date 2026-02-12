Dense Fog Advisory Overnight : NorthEscambia.com

DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect from midnight Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
