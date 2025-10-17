Apple has entered into women’s soccer for the first time, providing the top two leagues of women’s soccer in England with its products for use by players, coaches and officials.
The Barclays Women’s Super League and Women’s Super League 2 will receive a wide range of Apple devices — MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPhone 17 Pro and AirPods Pro 3 — to streamline matchday efficiency through roster and statistical reports and enhance real-time coaching support, with sideline staff able to use iPhones and iPads to review video and data provided by analysts working in other areas of the venue.
Terms and duration of the agreement were not disclosed. Apple has similar relationships with MLB, MLS, the NHL and World Surf League to supply league and team staff with technology, but this is its first in women’s soccer and the first with a women’s league in Europe.