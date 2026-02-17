Apple TV has two thriller series premiering soon, here’s what’s coming

Apple TV has ramped up its lineup of thrillers recently, and the next two series in the genre are coming soon. Here are the details on two upcoming thrillers: The Last Thing He Told Me and Imperfect Women.

The Last Thing He Told Me returns February 20

The Last Thing He Told me is based on the hit novel by author Laura Dave and stars Jennifer Garner.

Apple TV debuted the series in 2024, and just last month a sequel to the novel was published, titled The First Time I Saw Him. Now the show is coming back, with season 2 based on the new book.

The Last Thing He Told Me returns on Friday, February 20 with its first episode, followed by weekly releases through April 10.

Here’s Apple’s official summary, followed by the trailer:

In season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

You can watch The Last Thing He Told Me’s first season here on Apple TV.

If you’re a reader, here’s the book inspiration for this new season: The First Time I Saw Him.

Imperfect Women premieres March 18

Imperfect Women is a brand new show that’s also based on a novel, which was written by Araminta Hall.

It’s an eight-episode limited series that Apple calls a ‘psychological thriller.’ The cast stars Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., and more.

The series creator and showrunner is Annie Weisman, who was also behind Apple TV’s dark comedy Physical with Rose Byrne.

Imperfect Women premieres Wednesday, March 18 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases through April 29.

Here’s the plot summary, followed by Apple’s teaser trailer:

“Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

If you want to read the book before the series airs, the Imperfect Women novel is available here.

What are some of your favorite Apple TV thrillers? Let us know in the comments.

Apple TV is available for $12.99 per month, or you can get it discounted through the Apple One bundle.

