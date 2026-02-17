No Frills Strengthens Support for Cricket in Canada with Increased Investment and ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup Jersey Sleeve Branding

BRAMPTON, Ontario, February 11, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cricket Canada is proud to announce that Loblaw Companies Limited, through its No Frills® banner, is continuing its support for cricket in Canada and increasing its investment through a sponsorship commitment that will include logo placement on the sleeve of Team Canada’s official jersey for the ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.
As cricket continues to grow across Canada — both in participation and fan engagement — No Frills® remains committed to supporting a sport that reflects the country’s diversity and brings communities together. This additional investment builds on the brands’ ongoing sponsorship, adding prominent visibility during one of the world’s most widely followed cricket tournaments while supporting Cricket Canada’s continued development efforts.
“No Frills has been a strong supporter of cricket in Canada, and we’re proud to continue building on that relationship,” said Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “Their continued commitment — including an increased investment in ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup jersey sleeve branding — reflects their belief in the sport’s growth and their dedication to helping us strengthen pathways for athletes and deepen connections with fans nationwide.”
“At No Frills, we’re proud to support a sport that brings together so many Canadians,” said Melanie Singh, President, Hard Discount, Loblaw Companies Limited. “Cricket continues to grow in communities across the country, and we’re excited to strengthen our support for Cricket Canada and stand behind Team Canada on the world stage at the ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.”
“Cricket has become one of Canada’s most exciting growth sports, with a passionate fanbase that continues to expand nationwide,” said Saurabh Wig, CEO of Rock Paper Scissors Media. “It’s encouraging to see brands like Loblaw and No Frills continue investing — and increasing their commitment — as Canadian cricket reaches new milestones. This kind of visible, sustained support helps elevate the sport and engage fans across the country.”
“This is a thoughtful step forward in a partnership that has already made an impact,” said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North. “By increasing their investment in Canadian cricket and supporting Team Canada with prominent jersey sleeve branding for the ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, No Frills is reinforcing a long-term commitment to communities where cricket continues to thrive.”
A partnership rooted in community
Cricket Canada continues to grow the sport through grassroots programming, athlete development pathways, and expanded fan engagement. Through its continued support and increased investment, No Frills® is helping strengthen cricket’s role in Canadian communities and advance the national team program as it prepares to compete at the ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.
Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is dedicated to fostering a vibrant cricketing community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.
Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s Market™, no name® and President’s Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca
