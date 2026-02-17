Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa has made it clear that associate nations like his are not seeking sympathy from the cricketing world, but sustained exposure through franchise leagues and stronger bilateral support, asserting that the gap with full-member sides stems more from limited opportunities than a lack of talent.

Bajwa credited the rise of franchise cricket in Canada as a major boost for players who otherwise struggle for consistent match practice, especially during long winters. “I would like to thank Yuvraj (Singh) who bought Canada Super 60, because this is what we were lacking. The GT20 (Global T20 Canada) was not there last year.

But thanks to Yuvraj and Abhishek Shah, they brought franchise cricket to North America,” Bajwa told media videos. “It is helpful when we are not able to play consistent cricket. For the first time, we have seen franchise cricket being played indoors. Even when it is snowing or raining, we are playing cricket It is a very proud moment that, as a Canadian, we have that indoor stadium,” he added.

He drew parallels with the transformation Indian cricket witnessed after the advent of the IPL, highlighting how sustained exposure and financial stability through the franchise model elevated the depth and standard of the national team. “When IPL came to India, franchises, private sector came forward. Today you can see how big IPL is, how big Indian cricket has become. So, yeah, our board and all the investors, who are coming to Canada, this is their plan. Because the board cannot do everything alone; we need private sector,” he said.

While indoor competitions provide continuity, Bajwa said structured support from bigger boards — not just during winters but across the calendar — would accelerate growth. “Cricket Canada is doing well. Private sector is coming, they are generating good money. But due to funds, there is some problem. Our board is planning to keep the players busy as much as they can, and that is what is needed,” he said.

Emphasising that ability is not lacking in the side, he reiterated that what Associate nations require is consistent exposure and competitive opportunities to fully realise their potential on the global stage. “There is not much difference (in talent); the only difference is that we are not able to play cricket. We have very good talent in Canada.” Canada’s World Cup build-up underlined those very challenges. After qualifying for the (T20 World Cup), the team endured a seven-month gap without a match before embarking on a preparatory tour of Sri Lanka.

“After we qualified for the World Cup, there was a gap of seven months. We didn’t play any T20I, because of which we went to Sri Lanka for a pre-tour. We have just come here (to Delhi) from there for the World Cup,” said Bajwa. “The seven months we didn’t play cricket set us back a little. The board did a very good job for the players by sending us to Sri Lanka for a pre-tour. We did good preparation with the Sri Lanka A development squad.”

However, the lack of experience clearly showed in the match against South Africa. “Their (SA) bowling combination is very good. And the challenge they gave us, they took 4-5 wickets early on. But our bowlers did a good job towards the end,” he said. Canada lost to the Proteas by 57 runs in Ahmedabad. Bajwa said interacting with senior India players during a training session in Delhi was a big source of motivation.

“Everyone must be feeling motivated after speaking to a World Cup-winning player (Gautam Gambhir), who is the coach of the Indian team. If the coach of that team is motivating you, why won’t your players be motivated?” he said. “And, when such players come and talk to us, our boys get to learn a lot… We don’t get to meet Indian players (in Canada) so when we come for the World Cup and get to talk to them, get to listen to their experience (it gives us motivation).”