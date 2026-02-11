Arsenal vs Man City Carabao Cup Final tickets have been released early | Football | Sport

Last week, Manchester City secured their spot in the Carabao Cup final. Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed defending champions Newcastle 5-1 over two legs to arrange another meeting with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. And next month, the two teams will face each other at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, 2026, for the eagerly-awaited Carabao Cup Final. The Blues could potentially dash the Gunners’ ambitions of an historic quadruple with victory.
An Arsenal triumph, however, would mark the first time they’ve lifted cup since 2014. The sides drew 1-1 in their most recent encounter in September, with Erling Haaland’s opening goal neutralised by a stoppage time leveller from Gabriel Martinelli. And while ticket release dates for the final between Man City and Arsenal remain unconfirmed, fans of both clubs can already guarantee their places at Wembley. Prior to the general ticket release information, VIP and hospitality packages are currently on sale.
General onsale tickets for the Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Arsenal have yet to be released.
Each club will oversee their own ticket allocation once details are fully confirmed, and they’re expected to be obtainable from the Wembley Stadium website here.
Through VIP and hospitality ticket retailer Seat Unique, however, football fans can purchase tickets for the March 22 final at the 90,000-capacity stadium right now.
These pre-sale tickets don’t require any special access or code to purchase. However, their prices are rather high. The most affordable option is priced at approximately £1,599 each for “Executive padded seating on level 2” along with a match programme.
Below, we’ve detailed the full range of ticket options Seat Unique is offering at present.
But first, here’s the link fans need to secure their tickets:
SEAT UNIQUE – Buy Carabao Cup Final VIP tickets here.
Scroll down for the full ticket offerings.
Taphouse Social (Arsenal End) – £1,599pp
- Match Seats: Executive padded seating on level 2 (Club Specific for cup matches)
- Dining: Option to purchase food from the Taphouse Kitchen Diner
- Drinks: Option to purchase drinks from the Taphouse Social Bar
- Match Programme: Included
Taphouse Social (Manchester City End) – £1,599pp
- Match Seats: Executive padded seating on level 2 (Club Specific for cup matches)
- Dining: Option to purchase food from the Taphouse Kitchen Diner
- Drinks: Option to purchase drinks from the Taphouse Social Bar
- Match Programme: Included
Bobby Moore – £2,999pp
- Shared table in the exclusive Bobby Moore Lounge for up to three hours before kick-off, and an hour post-final whistle
- Access the stadium three hours prior to kick-off
- Experience one of Wembley’s finest hospitality lounges
- Halfway Line Premium Seating by the dugout and close to the trophy route
- Unlimited Laurent Perrier Champagne, served pre and post-match
- Inclusive bar of fine wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks including brands such as Guinness, Camden Hells and premium wines
- Canapés served upon arrival
- Four-course fine-dining including cheeseboard served post-game
- Doors stay open one hour post-match
Bobby Moore Suite – £3,149pp
- Match Seats: Level 1 Seats on Halfway line behind Dugouts
- Dining: Four-course a la carte meal
- Drinks: Complimentary beers, wines, soft drinks and Champagne
- Half-Time: Selection of mini pies
- Match Programme: Included
- Full-Time: Selection of Cheese and Biscuits
12 Seater Box – £32,000
- Match Seats: Premium seating outside the box
- Dining: Pre-event plated menu
- Drinks: Complimentary bar including beers, wines and soft drinks
- Other: Dedicated host available throughout