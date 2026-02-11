On a more optimistic note for Palace fans, their team haven’t lost a home league game against a side starting the day in the relegation zone since a 4-0 reverse to Sunderland in February 2017 – they are unbeaten in 19 since.
With Burnley’s visit to south London followed by that of rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, February presents the perfect opportunity for Glasner’s charges to put distance between themselves and the relegation dogfight.
Clarets in freefall
For all Crystal Palace’s struggles at home, it would be wrong to suggest Wednesday’s visitors Burnley are well-placed to take advantage.
Encouraging draws against Manchester United and Spurs bookended a run of four games unbeaten in January, but any optimism arising from that spell has been snuffed out after back-to-back defeats.
The Clarets, who have been stuck in 19th place since late November, are losing ground on West Ham thanks to the latter’s improved form, with relegation looking more likely by the day.
Burnley are currently 16 league games without a win, the worst run of any club in Europe’s top five leagues. It also means they’re one of just two teams in the entire Football League without a league win since the start of November, along with the Championship’s bottom side Sheffield Wednesday.