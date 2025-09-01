Aston Villa have agreed a deadline day deal for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on loan, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Discussions between the clubs have centred around a structure of an agreement that ensures Villa comply with UEFA’s financial restrictions.

The player is now travelling to the Midlands for a medical.

Villa have had a quiet summer transfer window so far with forward Evann Guessand and goalkeeper Marco Bizot the only additions into Unai Emery’s first-team squad, while midfielders Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker and Enzo Barrenechea are among those to be moved on.

The move follows Liverpool reaching an agreement to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United that will cost the Merseyside club £125million.

Earlier this month, German club RB Leipzig contacted Liverpool over a potential move for Elliott, 22, who the Premier League side valued in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or above £50m without one.

Separately, Villa are also on the verge of agreeing a deadline day loan deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool have had a significant squad turnover this summer with multiple first-team squad exits including Luis Diaz, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez.

Elliott was named Player of the Tournament at this summer’s Under-21 European Championship, as England sealed a second successive title with victory over Germany in June’s final.

Elliott has made 147 appearances for Liverpool, winning six trophies, since signing from Fulham in 2019.

Villa squad in need of creativity

By Jacob Tanswell

Unai Emery has wanted to add a creative midfielder to his squad, with Villa previously keen to sign West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Marco Asensio prior to Fenerbahce agreeing terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

Elliott has the ability to work between the lines and play in multiple positions, which is a skill Emery values greatly.

Villa are the only team across England’s top four divisions yet to score this season and are lacking inspiration or finesse in the final third. It is why Villa are keen to strengthen in attacking midfield as well as wide areas, with a deal for Jadon Sancho being explored.

Additional reporting: James Pearce

(Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)