John Deere has approved the use of B30 biodiesel use across its entire portfolio of Tier 4 engines.
This increases the previous approval of blends up to B20.
“At John Deere, we’re committed to supporting and growing the use of renewable fuels in our equipment,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice-president of John Deere Power Systems.
“We believe strongly in the role that renewable fuels play in supporting the agriculture economy and are excited to offer our customers – including those who grow the very crops used to make renewable fuels – the opportunity to leverage higher blends of fuels like biodiesel in their own equipment.”
John Deere has a long history of supporting renewable fuel use in its equipment.
Prior to the announcement, all Tier 4 John Deere engines were approved for B20 biodiesel and RD100 renewable diesel, with all Tier 3/Stage III A and lower tier engines approved for biodiesel blends up to B100.
In addition, all John Deere spark ignition turf and utility equipment is approved for E10 ethanol blend.
John Deere is also exploring the use of higher ethanol blends in future engine solutions, including the development of a concept 9.0L ethanol engine that runs on E98.
Customers interested in incorporating higher renewable fuel blends including B30 into their operations are encouraged to consult their fuel supplier.
