The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a single white adult male that occurred the night of Saturday, August 30 in Black Rock City. Burning Man is cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary source of further information. If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity.
The safety and well-being of our community are paramount. Participants have access to free public WiFi at the 3 and 9 o’clock plazas, Playa Info (near Center Camp), Ranger HQ (Esplanade & 6:30), at the Emergency Services Department station at 5:15 & Esplanade, and in Center Camp should they need to communicate with loved ones.
If you’re in Black Rock City and need support, there are resources available to you:
- Black Rock Rangers are available to provide peer support services 24/7 at Ranger HQ (Esplanade & 6:30) and Outposts (behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas).
- Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team are available 24/7 at the ESD stations located at 5:15 & Esplanade and behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.