Espanyol and Osasuna face each other this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium for round three of the La Liga.
Espanyol have won 4 points to date and are placed in 6th position. In their last fixture, Manolo González‘s team shared the spoils 2-2 with Real Sociedad (La Liga 2025/26).
Osasuna have 3 points to their name this season and occupy 10th position in the table. In their last game, Alessio Lisci ‘s team won 1-0 against Valencia (La Liga 2025/26).
The last meeting between the two teams ended with Osasuna winning 2-0.
Espanyol
Osasuna
Last starting XIs
Espanyol ( vs Real Sociedad 2025-08-24): Marko Dmitrović, Omar El Hilali, Miguel Rubio, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero, Pol Lozano, Edu Expósito, Tyrhys Dolan, Pere Milla, Javi Puado, Roberto Fernández
Osasuna ( vs Valencia 2025-08-24): Sergio Herrera, Flavien Boyomo, Alejandro Catena, Juan Cruz, Valentin Rosier, Moi Gómez, Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Víctor Muñoz, Ante Budimir, Aimar Oroz
Did you know…by playmaker stats
MANAGERS
-
Alessio Lisci has faced Espanyol on four occasions, recording a draw and three losses
-
Manolo González has faced Osasuna on two occasions, recording a draw and a loss
TEAMS
-
Espanyol comes from two consecutive games without losing.
HEAD TO HEAD
-
Espanyol and Osasuna have faced each other 81 times, with Osasuna having the advantage: 33 wins, against 28 victories for Espanyol.
-
At the RCDE Stadium, Espanyol has an advantage in the clashes against Osasuna: 19 wins in 42 games. Osasuna has 11 victories.
-
In the Spanish League, there have been 76 matches between the two teams, with Espanyol winning 25, 19 draws, and 32 victories for Osasuna.