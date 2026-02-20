The Atlanta Hawks have converted the contract of forward Caleb Houstan from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Houstan, signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on Oct. 18, 2025, has appeared in 10 games with Atlanta this season, averaging 2.3 points on .500% from three-point range in 4.9 minutes of play.
Selected by Orlando with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he has seen action in 178 contests over the course of his four-season NBA career (23 starts), tallying 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes with Orlando and Atlanta.
The 6-8 forward has appeared in 30 games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season, tallying 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.9 minutes. Since the start of the regular season portion of the NBA G League schedule, Houstan has knocked down 76 triples, the third-most total makes from deep in the league over that time (76-188 3FGM, .404 3FG%). On Dec. 3, 2025, he became the first player in Hawks history to appear in an NBA and NBA G League contest on the same day, playing with the Skyhawks at 11 a.m. and then the Hawks at 7:30 p.m.
A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Houstan appeared in 34 games (all starts) with Michigan in his lone collegiate season (2021-22), tallying 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.0 minutes. He led the team in total made three-pointers (60) and was one of only two Wolverines to start in all 34 games.