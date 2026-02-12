The European indoor hard-court season keeps the momentum going with a stacked ATP 500 in Rotterdam. Day 4 serves up some intriguing second-round battles on these fast courts, mixing big servers, flat-hitters, and a few fresh matchups as players look to build momentum into the later rounds in the Netherlands. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will advance?
ATP Rotterdam Day 4 Predictions
Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar
Head-to-Head: Khachanov 2–0 Munar
Karen Khachanov has been solid on indoor hard courts this season, using his big serve and heavy baseline shots to control points in his opener here. Munar grinds well from the back and can make opponents uncomfortable with consistency, but Khachanov’s power has handled that style in their previous clay meetings, and the faster indoor surface should let him dictate more aggressively.
Prediction: Khachanov in 2
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic
Head-to-Head: Auger-Aliassime 1–0 Medjedovic
Medjedovic showed fight winning his first-round match in tiebreaks, bringing big serving and aggressive play that suits these indoor conditions. Auger-Aliassime has strong indoor hard-court form overall, with clean movement and precise returns that help him turn defense into offense quickly. Their past clash on grass went to Auger-Aliassime after he adjusted well, and his experience in these big events should shine through.
Prediction: Auger-Aliassime in 3
Alexander Bublik vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Head-to-Head: Struff 4–1 Bublik
Struff hits flat and hard from both wings, and his recent wins show good form coming into this one with straight-set results. Struff has dominated their past meetings, thriving in these quick conditions where his power translates well, though Alexander Bublik’s overall game has gotten sharper since their last clash, which could help him stay competitive in the rallies. Still, Struff’s track record against him and comfort on indoor hard should give him the tools to close it out.
Prediction: Struff in 3
Main Photo Credit: Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports