Senate Democrats block homeland security funding bill as department shutdown looms – live | Trump administration

Senate Democrats blocked a funding bill to keep the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) open on Thursday. The legislation failed to clear the 60 vote threshold needed, and fell almost entirely along party lines in a 52-47 vote. Senator John Fetterman was the only Democratic lawmaker who voted for the bill.

This means that a department shutdown is all but inevitable, when the stopgap measure expires on Friday.

A reminder that the DHS appropriations bill that failed in the upper chamber today was the same legislation that Senate Democrats rejected just weeks ago, in favor of a short term measure to negotiate guardrails on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the wake of surge of agents in Minnesota and the fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minneapolis.

A US judge on Thursday blocked the Pentagon from reducing Senator Mark Kelly’s retired military rank and pension pay because he urged troops to reject unlawful orders.

The preliminary ruling by Richard Leon, a George W Bush appointee, is the latest setback for Donald Trump in his campaign of vengeance against perceived political enemies, which has drawn opposition from judges across the ideological spectrum.

Mark Kelly departs the Senate floor at the US Capitol, 12 January 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Kelly, a retired navy captain and former astronaut who represents Arizona in the US Senate, was one of six congressional Democrats who appeared in a November video that reminded service members of their duty to reject unlawful orders. In the clip, Kelly stated: “Our laws are clear: you can refuse illegal orders.”

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth issued a censure letter on 5 January, asserting that Kelly had “clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline” in violation of military rules that apply to active and retired personnel. Kelly filed his lawsuit against Hegseth’s attempt to reduce the military veteran’s rank and pension a week later.

In his ruling, Leon wrote that defense secretary Pete Hegseth had “trampled” on Kelly’s first amendment rights and “threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees”.

He admonished Hegseth for his handling of the issue, writing that “rather than trying to shrink the first amendment liberties of retired servicemembers, Secretary Hegseth and his fellow defendants might reflect and be grateful for the wisdom and expertise that retired servicemembers have brought to public discussions and debate on military matters in our nation over the past 250 years”.

