ATP US Open 1/64-Finals

Navone – Giron: 24.08.2025 22:00 CEST

H2H: 1-0

Mariano Navone has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Winston-Salem, the Argentine lost to Bu in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. This will be his second appearance in New York. He has never made it past the second round.

Marcos Giron has lost five straight matches. His last win was almost two months ago. Last week in Winston-Salem, Giron lost to Navone in the opening round in straight sets. This will be his eleventh appearance at the US Open. Last season, Giron lost to de Minaur in the opening round in four tight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, this will be a 50-50 matchup, but we disagree. Navone is in solid form and has just recently demolished Giron under similar conditions. We expect a similar outcome tonight considering American’s current form.

That being said, Navone winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Mariano Navone winning @1.73 @bet365

Nakashima – de Jong: 24.08.2025 23:00 CEST

H2H: 1-0

Brandon Nakashima has lost three of his last five matches. His last match was in Cincinnati, where he lost to Zverev in the second round. Last season in New York, Nakashima lost against Zverev in the fourth round in four tight sets.

Jesper de Jong has won four of his last five matches. Last week in Cancun, de Jong played in the Challenger tournament. This week in New York, he qualified for the main draw tournament. In the final qualifying round, de Jong defeated Krueger in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Nakashima is the favourite in this matchup, but we disagree. De Jong is always a dangerous opponent, especially when he is confident. After easily qualifying for the tournament, we expect de Jong to be ready for the opening match. We believe this will be a tight match that could go either way.

That being said, de Jong covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Jesper de Jong +4.5 games handicap @1.91 @bet365

Medvedev – Bonzi: 25.08.2025 02:30 CEST

H2H: 1-2

Daniil Medvedev has lost three of his last five matches. His last match was in Cincinnati, where Walton upset him in the opening match. Last season in New York, Medvedev lost against Sinner in the quarterfinals in four tight sets. The Russian was the champion here in 2021.

Benjamin Bonzi has won three of his last five matches. The last match he played was in Cincinnati, where he lost to Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. Last season, Bonzi failed to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Medvedev is the heavy favourite in this matchup, but we disagree. He is in terrible form. On the other hand, Bonzi knows how to handle Medvedev. He leads 2-1 in head-to-head meetings against him. Earlier this season, Bonzi upset Medvedev at Wimbledon. We expect a tight match that could go either way.

That being said, Bonzi covering the games handicap is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Benjamin Bonzi +5.5 games handicap @1.83 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports