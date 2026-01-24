Auckland FC battle to complete 100% Round 1 record

Auckland FC have recorded their third consecutive victory to start the OFC Pro League, defeating Bula FC 1-0 at North Harbour Stadium.

An early goal from midfielder Daniel Normann proved enough, as the Black Knights managed a nervy second-half playing with just ten men for the majority.

With maximum points and three wins from their first three matches, Auckland FC will head to Papua New Guinea for the second round of the competition at the top of the OFC Pro League table.

Luke Casserly’s side reverted to the same starting eleven which helped them past South Island United in their season opener, making nine changes to the side who defeated Vanuatu United FC – with Reid Drake and Daniel Normann the only two to have started in all three of Auckland’s fixtures through the Pro League’s opening round.

Meanwhile, having had their midweek fixture rained out, Bula FC made two changes from their opening draw with Vanuatu United FC – Japanese midfielder Yuta Konagaya and winger Nabil Begg coming into the starting team.

It was the two Auckland mainstays who combined for the opening goal in the 12th minute, Normann slotting the ball inside the bottom-right corner of the net on his right foot, following a low corner delivery into the box from Drake – certainly a set-play cooked up at the training ground.

Much of the pre-game talk surrounded the battle between the two Gillion brothers, Liam for Auckland FC, and Fergus for Bula FC respectively.

It was Fergus who missed a big chance for Bula FC just before the half-hour mark, lifting a volley over the top of the crossbar from close range, after a strong run from Trinidad & Tobago international Kaile Auvray down the left wing.

Everton O’Leary thought he’d doubled Auckland’s advantage down the other end, capitalising on a miscued clearance from Bula FC goalkeeper Didier Desprez to put the ball in the net, only for VAR to intervene and rule it out for an offside infringement.

Bula FC received the same treatment at the start of the second half, when Nabil Begg had an equaliser ruled out by the VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Having terrorised the city of Auckland throughout the week, forcing the cancellation of three OFC Pro League games, the rain made its return.

The wet made conditions slippery, ultimately opening the door for O’Leary to pick up a second yellow card, and Auckland FC being reduced to ten men. The fullback cleaned out Auvray with a slide tackle in midfield and was dismissed.

With a man advantage, the ball was in Bula FC’s court. They pushed forward in search of the all-important goal – Auvray scuffing a half-volley wide.

They struggled to create any space up top for Roy Krishna though, who remained under close surveillance from Auckland FC captain Tass Mourdoukoutas throughout, despite the veteran’s smart movement.

Stéphane Auvray made two late changes in an effort to turn the tide, but Oscar Mason and the Auckland FC defence held out for a hard-earned victory. Tensions flared in the final moments of the match as Bula FC frustration boiled over, resulting in a number of cautions.

The result means Auckland FC top the OFC Pro League standings after the first round with a maximum points tally, whilst Bula FC have just the solitary point from their opening day draw.

Auckland FC: 1 (Daniel NORMANN 12’)

Bula FC: 0

HT: 1-0

Photo credit: OFC Media via Phototek