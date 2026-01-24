The past eight Grand Slam titles have been shared between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
They have contested the past three finals, and thrilled us – especially at Roland Garros last June, when Alcaraz saved three championship points on his way to a stunning win.
But in that time their top 10 rivals have barely laid a glove on them.
“It’s not a healthy situation to have a two-horse race,” Pat Cash, the 1987 Wimbledon champion, said on BBC 5 Live’s Australian Open preview show.
“There’s those two guys, and then there’s the others.”
The fear is that, for all the excitement generated by their finals, the men’s draw could become too predictable if their domination continues.
So far in Melbourne, Alcaraz has won his first three matches in straight sets and Sinner has dropped just 10 games in his opening two rounds.
“Anything can happen in a long tournament, but a two-horse race is not necessarily healthy for Grand Slam tennis or the tour,” Cash added.
“If there’s only two players that everybody’s talking about, that’s a problem.”