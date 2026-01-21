Despite the fact that No. 3 seed Coco Gauff has won two major tennis titles, at the U.S. Open and the French Open, the American has never made it past the semifinals at the Australian Open. Gauff’s quest for an Australian Open title this year began with a first round win over Kamilla Rakhimova, and she’ll now face Serbia’s Olga Danilovic at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne in the second round. The women’s match is scheduled to begin after 9 p.m. ET tonight; coverage will begin once the men’s match preceding it, between Andrey Rublev and Jaime Faria, is done.
Tonight’s Australian Open tournament coverage will air on ESPN2, and the entire tournament is available to stream for ESPN Unlimited subscribers. Here’s what you need to know about the 2026 Australian Open.
How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open:
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20
Time (estimated): not before 9 p.m. ET
Location: Margaret Court Arena
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN Unlimited
When is the Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilovic match at the 2026 Australian Open?
Coco Gauff and Olga Danilovic play each other in the second round at the Australian Open on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Coco Gauff vs. Olga Danilovic match start time:
The second round match between Coco Gauff and Olga Danilovic will start after the Jaime Faria vs. Andrey Rublev match ends, so it will not begin before 9 p.m. ET. The women’s match will be available on ESPN Unlimited and ESPN2.
Australian Open channel:
In the U.S., the Australian Open will air on ESPN, with the entire tournament streaming on ESPN+ for Unlimited subscribers. Select tournament coverage will also air on ESPN2, before moving to ESPN for the semifinals and beyond.
How to watch the 2026 Australian Open:
ESPN's streaming platform offers live events and content from ESPN's channels, ESPN+, ABC on ESPN, SEC+, ACCNX, and some content from NFL Network and NFL RedZone. The Unlimited tier costs $29.99/month or $299.99/year.
DirecTV's Entertainment tier includes ESPN, TNT, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and local affiliates for ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.
DirecTV packages include Cloud DVR storage and access to ESPN Unlimited.
DirecTV's Entertainment tier package is $89.99/month with a 5-day free trial available.
Fubo's sports bundle includes local broadcast stations for ABC, CBS and FOX, plus ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel. It includes free access to ESPN's ESPN+ unlimited plan and unlimited cloud DVR storage.
Fubo's sports bundle costs $45.99 for the first month, then $55.99/month.
Sling TV's Day Pass allows watching without a monthly subscription commitment.
A single day pass costs $4.99 and includes ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, Disney Channel, and 30 more channels.
Where to watch the 2026 Australian Open without cable:
If you want to catch every match of the Australian Open and don’t currently subscribe to ESPN+, cable or a live TV streaming service, in Australia a majority of the action will be streaming free with ads on 9Now.
In Australia, coverage streams free with ads on 9Now. A VPN can help access this coverage from outside Australia.
ExpressVPN offers server locations in Australia to access 9Now's free coverage. ExpressVPN offers three tiers: Basic Plan (starting at $3.49/month), Advanced Plan (starting at $4.49/month) and Pro Plan (starting at $7.49/month).
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Australian Open 2026 schedule:
All times Eastern
Saturday, January 17
-
(Day 1) Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 18
-
(Day 1) Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 2) Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 19
-
(Day 2) Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 3) Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 20
-
(Day 3) Men’s and Women’s 1st Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 4) Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round: 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 21
-
(Day 4) Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 5) Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round: 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 22
-
(Day 5) Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 6) Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round: 7:00 p.m.
Friday, January 23
-
(Day 6) Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 7) Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round: 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 24
-
(Day 7) Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 8) Men’s and Women’s 4th Round: 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 25
-
(Day 8) Men’s and Women’s 4th Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 9) Men’s and Women’s 4th Round: 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 26
-
(Day 9) Men’s and Women’s 4th Round: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 10) Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals: 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 27
-
(Day 10) Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 11) Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals: 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 28
-
(Day 11) Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals: 3:00 a.m.
-
(Day 12) Women’s Semifinals: 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 29
-
(Day 13) Men’s Semifinal: 8:00 p.m.
Friday, January 30
-
(Day 13) Men’s Semifinal: 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, January 31
-
(Day 14) Women’s Final: 3:30 a.m.
Sunday, February 1
-
(Day 15) Men’s Final: 3:30 a.m.
Who is playing in the 2026 Australian Open?
The top 10 seeded players for the singles draws are listed below.
Men’s singles seeds for the Australian Open 2026
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Jannik Sinner
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Novak Djokovic
5. Felix Auger-Aliassime
Women’s singles seeds for the Australian Open 2026
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Amanda Anisimova
4. Coco Gauff
5. Elena Rybakina
Australian Open prize money:
For 2026, the men’s and women’s singles winners of the Australian Open each get $4,150,000, with the runner-up receiving $2,150,000 and Semi-finalists $1,250,000.