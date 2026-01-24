There is an irony that Norrie has been the man left carrying the flag in 14 Grand Slams over the past five years.

He was born in South Africa, grew up in New Zealand, switched allegiance when he was 16 and then went into the American college system.

There is no doubt Norrie, a grinder with more limited weapons than elite players like Zverev, has maximised his talents superbly.

Few would have predicted him to become a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2022 and reach the world’s top 10 as a result.

He is a shining example of what can be achieved through graft and dedication. That leads to an argument that Norrie possesses a mentality which some of his British colleagues have been accused of lacking.

There is one obvious name who did not lack the minerals. For so long, Andy Murray was the epicentre of British tennis.

In the aftermath of the three-time major champion’s retirement almost 18 months ago, there was cause for optimism.

Strong showings by Britain’s next generation at the 2024 US Open provided a feelgood factor for those worrying how the void might be filled.

Then, Draper had just reached the Flushing Meadows semi-finals. Raducanu was making sound progress in her first season back from wrist operations.

Now, Draper has missed the Australian Open having played one match in six months as questions about his physical durability linger.

Raducanu has just suffered one of the most demoralising Grand Slam defeats of her career, mitigated by an off-season beset by a foot injury, with seemingly more introspection about where she is heading.

On Britain’s lack of main-draw wins in Melbourne, Norrie told BBC Sport: “It has been a bit unfortunate but I think we all need to stay patient – there are some good players coming through.

“There are so many great coaches and there is no reason why there won’t be more [players] inside the top 100. I think there will be one moment where it all clicks.”

Britain had a record nine men and two women in the Australian Open qualifying draw this year.

Coming through, there remains excitement in British tennis circles about the potential of teenagers Mika Stojsavljevic, Hannah Klugman and Mimi Xu.

“I like to look at the top 200 number,” Kiernan said. “That’s where the real judgement should be – how many players in the nation are we getting into Grand Slam qualifying, or main draws?

“If you’re consistently getting nine to 13 players in those positions then the conveyor belt is there.”