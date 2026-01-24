Who is Lacari? Twitch influencer accidentally exposes private notepad folder on stream containing over 1,700 files of disturbing adult content

A major controversy has shaken the streaming world after Twitch creator Lacari accidentally revealed a notepad file during a live broadcast on January 22, 2026. What appeared on screen for a few seconds quickly became a viral clip, intense backlash, and permanent bans from major platforms. Viewers noticed a link inside the notepad that reportedly led to a folder containing more than 1,700 adult files with deeply troubling titles.
As the clip spread across Reddit and X, fellow streamers reacted with shock and anger. The incident has raised serious questions about accountability, platform safety, and the real consequences of what creators keep on their personal devices.
Who is Lacari?
Lacari, born Tramell Tennyson on June 30, 1989, in Texas, is an American Twitch streamer and speedrunner associated with the gaming group One True King. He started streaming in June 2017 and built a loyal audience through games like Tekken, God Hand, and the Dark Souls series.
He was known for humour, meme decks, and high-energy chat interaction. Over time, he gathered more than 294,000 followers on Twitch and over 30,000 subscribers on YouTube. Within the fighting game and speedrunning communities, Lacari was a recognisable and respected name.
What did Lacari do on live stream?
The controversy began when Lacari accidentally opened a notepad file during his stream that revealed a link to an EMLOAD folder. The notepad window on his PC contained six tabs, with the fifth tab linking to an adult platform with a suspicious name. Viewers immediately noticed the disturbing content, and the video evidence clearly captured the folder link on screen, leaving no ambiguity about what was displayed.
Online investigators who examined the link discovered it provided access to a folder containing over 1,700 files with titles including words like “teen,” “nudism family,” “girls and animals,” “lolicon,” and “jailbait”. The video footage unequivocally showed these file names and categories, providing damning evidence that prompted immediate outrage across social media platforms.
Streaming community reacts with shock
The clip reached Reddit’s r LivestreamFail, where it gathered over 24,000 upvotes in a day. Streamers began reacting live to the footage. Lacari’s channel moderator, Xenoda, publicly stepped down during the broadcast, telling him to end the stream and saying he was dissociating himself from the situation.
Mizkif, a long-time friend, reacted strongly on his own stream. He questioned how such a link could exist on a notepad by accident and spoke emotionally about their past friendship. Streamer Cinna also clarified publicly that she did not support Lacari and said the matter needed serious attention. Even xQc reacted to the viral clip, adding to the visibility of the controversy.
Lacari’s explanation during the stream
Lacari attempted to explain the situation live. He claimed the notepad file had been downloaded without his knowledge while browsing a website. He suggested that a virus may have placed the content on his computer.
He said he deleted the file but blamed Windows 11 for keeping deleted files accessible. Viewers were not convinced by this explanation. During the same stream, Lacari used an AI chatbot to check Texas laws regarding certain types of animated adult content. When he saw potential penalties mentioned, his tone changed and he appeared visibly shaken.
Lacari gets banned from Twitch and Kick
Both Twitch and Kick acted quickly. On the same day as the incident, January 22, 2026, Lacari was permanently banned from both platforms for severe violations of community guidelines.
Visitors to his Twitch page now see a notice stating the account is unavailable due to guideline violations. His Kick profile shows a similar removal message, the same type previously seen on other banned creators. The speed of the bans showed how seriously platforms viewed the situation once the clip went viral.
Lacari’s ex-girlfriend Quqco calls him out
Lacari was previously in a relationship with fellow streamer Quqco (real name not widely available). Quqco is a Twitch creator with over 170,000 followers who streams gaming sessions while often dressed in cosplay attire. The couple had broken up months before this incident. In August 2024, Quqco announced their breakup, explaining, “Our lifestyles are very different and don’t fit in with each other as well as we’d like. Lacari likes to play games, and I like travelling”.
Quqco, a content creator, addresses her past relationship with streamer Lacari, which ended over 1.5 years ago, emphasising she has no connection to his recent scandal.
In the post, she reveals checking his porn folder during dating due to prior allegations, finding only NTR hentai and dismissing concerns, but now suspects he hid more extreme content like CSAM and zoophilia material leaked via a shared cloud link.
What happens next?
Lacari has not released an official statement since the bans. The situation may have legal consequences depending on investigations into the nature of the files allegedly linked. For many in the streaming world, this incident is a harsh reminder that live content leaves no room for mistakes. A few seconds on screen can change a career built over years.